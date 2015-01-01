पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट का आदेश:प्राथमिक शिक्षकों के खाली आरक्षित पदों को जल्द भरे सरकार, 1500 अभ्यर्थी इस फैसले से लाभान्वित होंगे

रांची36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाली पदों पर नियुक्ति का आदेश सरकार ने पिछले साल ही दे दिया था

झारखंड के गैर अनुसूचित 11 जिलों में प्राथमिक शिक्षक के खाली आरक्षित पदों को जल्द भरने का आदेश झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने दिया है। सोमवार को जस्टिस एसके द्विवेदी की कोर्ट में सुनवाई करते हुए सरकार से कहा है कि गैर अनुसूचित जिले के प्राथमिक शिक्षक के खाली आरक्षित पदों को जल्द भरा जाए। जेएसएससी की ओर से अधिवक्ता संजय पिपरवाल ने कोर्ट को बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने 29 अगस्त, 2019 को छह विषयों हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, गणित सहित अन्य विषय के खाली पदों में से प्राथमिक शिक्षकों के लिए 25 फीसदी आरक्षित था। वे पद खाली रह गए थे।

खाली पदों पर नियुक्ति से संबंधित कार्यवाही करने का आदेश झारखंड सरकार ने 29 अगस्त 2019 को ही दे दिया है। जेएसएससी की ओर से कार्रवाई की जा रही है। हाईकोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद याचिका को निष्पादित करते हुए सरकार को आदेश दिया है कि जल्द ही खाली पदों को भरा जाए। वीरेंद्र कुमार ने रिट दायर कर गैर अनुसूचित जिलों में प्राथमिक शिक्षकों के रिक्त पदों को भरने का आग्रह किया था।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से 11 जिले के 1500 लाभान्वित

सोमवार को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद 11 गैर अनुसूचित जिलों के 1500 अभ्यर्थी लाभान्वित होंगे। जल्द खाली पदों को भरा जाएगा। इनमें पलामू, गढ़वा, चतरा, हजारीबाग, रामगढ़, कोडरमा, गिरिडीह, बोकारो, धनबाद, गोड्डा, देवघर जिले शामिल हैं।

इन विषयों के रिक्त पदों को भरा जाएगा

हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, भूगोल, गणित, भौतिकी, बायोकेमिस्ट्री, इतिहास, नागरिक शास्त्र विषयों के खाली पदों को भरा जाएगा।

