मांग:सरना धर्मकोड पर 11 को विशेष सत्र बुलाएगी सरकार, मंजूरी को राजभवन भेजा कार्यक्रम, मुहर लगते ही जारी होगी अधिसूचना

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • आंदोलन का यह सिलसिला लगातार बढ़ रहा है

2021 की जनगणना में सरना धर्मकोड का कॉलम शामिल करने की मांग को लेकर झारखंड सरकार 11 नवंबर को विधानसभा विशेष सत्र बुलाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने इस पर मंजूरी दे दी है। राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू की स्वीकृति के लिए इस औपबंधिक कार्यक्रम को मंगलवार को राजभवन भेज दिया गया। राज्यपाल की मुहर लगते ही अधिसूचना जारी कर दी जाएगी। एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र में झारखंड विधानसभा सरना धर्मकोड पर प्रस्ताव पारित कर उसे केंद्र सरकार को भेजेगी।

आधिकारिक सूत्रों का कहना है कि प्रस्ताव में सरना धर्मकोड या आदिवासी धर्मकोड की मांग होगी, यूपीए की शीर्ष स्तर पर होनेवाली बैठक में अंतिम निर्णय लिया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि राज्य के आदिवासी संगठन वर्षों से सरना धर्मकोड और अब कुछ संगठन आदिवासी धर्मकोड लागू करने की मांग को लेकर आंदोलनरत हैं। आंदोलन का यह सिलसिला लगातार बढ़ रहा है। कई आदिवासी संगठनों ने रांची में देश के आदिवासी संगठनों का सम्मेलन, रैली करने की बात कही है।

