विधानसभा स्थापना दिवस:राज्यपाल ने कहा- झारखंड विधानसभा की गणना देश में आदर्श सदन के रूप में हो, इसके लिए करें प्रयास

रांची41 मिनट पहले
एक कर्मी को सम्मानित करतीं राज्यपाल।
  • उत्कृष्ट विधायक, शहीदाें के परिजन, टाॅपर छात्र-छात्राएं, काेराेना वारियर्स और विस के उत्कृष्ट कर्मी सम्मानित

राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने कहा कि राज्य की जनता न सिर्फ हमारे कार्यकलाप देखती है, बल्कि इस भूमंडलीकरण के युग में वैश्विक स्तर पर और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर हो रहे विकास कार्यों का भी अवलोकन करती हैं, समीक्षा करती है और इसके अनुसार अपनी स्थिति को आंकने की कोशिश भी करती है। विधानसभा राज्य की सर्वोच्च प्रतिनिधि संस्था है। इस नाते लोगों की इच्छा को मूर्त रूप प्रदान करने का महत्वपूर्ण दायित्व है।

विधायकों के रूप में आपका यह मूल कर्तव्य है कि आप कार्यपालिका के कार्य निष्पादन की निगरानी करें और लोगों की समस्याओं के प्रति सजग, सचेत तथा जवाबदेह रहें। झारखंड विधानसभा की गणना देश में आदर्श विधानसभा के रूप में हो। इसके लिए विधानसभा के प्रत्येक सदस्य की अपनी सक्रिय भूमिका की आवश्यकता है। राज्यपाल ने कहा कि सदन के समक्ष कोई नीति या योजना पारित करने के लिए लाया जाए, तो उसके प्रारूप को वे गंभीरतापूर्वक अध्ययन व उस पर मंथन करें।

इसके लागू होने से जनता पर पड़ने वाले प्रभाव का चिंतन करें, तभी आप जनता के प्रति अपने कर्तव्यों का बेहतर तरीके से निर्वहन कर पायेंगे। सदन में बेहतर ढंग से वाद-विवाद हो, सबकी बात सुनी जाए। सदस्यगण सदन के समक्ष जनहित में तथ्यपरक विषय लाएं। जनता अपने प्रतिनिधि का सदन में आचरण का आकलन करती है। किये गए प्रश्नों को गंभीरतापूर्वक सुनती है। सरकार का उस पर क्या विचार है, ये भी जानने को लालायित रहती है।

इसे सदैव ध्यान में रखने की जरूरत है। राज्यपाल रविवार को झारखंड विधानसभा के 20वें स्थापना दिवस समारोह का उद्घाटन करने के बाद बोल रही थीं। समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन थे। समारोह में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष रबींद्रनाथ महतो, संसदीय कार्य मंत्री आलमगीर आलम सहित कई मंत्री, विधायक, सांसद, प्रशासनिक व पुलिस के अधिकारी तथा गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

झारखंड अपने अंदर नव ऊर्जा लेकर बढ़ रहा है : सीएम

कोरोना काल के बीच झारखंड विधानसभा का 20वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह रविवार को पहली बार नये विधानसभा भवन में मनाया गया। समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में अपने विचार व्यक्त करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि पहले टेंट में यह समारोह होता था और अब एसी हॉल में हो रहा है। इस राज्य की चुनौतियों को खत्म करने के लिए यह ऊर्जा मूल्यवान साबित होगी। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि बेहतर समाज की परिकल्पना कानून थोप कर नहीं की जा सकती।

हमें खुद यह कार्य करना होगा। राज्य के अंदर संसाधन मौजूद हैं, जिसके बल पर झारखंड को विश्व स्तर पर पहचान दी जा सकती है। झारखंड की आंतरिक व्यवस्था को अवसर में बदलने का मौका है। हम अपनी ताकत को बनाये रखें। यह राज्य व राष्ट्र के विकास के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित हो सकता है। झारखंड ने लंबा सफर तय किया है। इस दौरान कई उतार-चढ़ाव हमने देखा है। इसकी गवाह झारखंड विधानसभा बनी। यह वह महापंचायत है, जहां 81 विधायक मिलकर राज्य को दिशा देने का प्रयास करते हैं। सदन से पूरे राज्य को देखने की व्यवस्था है।

विस ने राज्य के विकास में निभाई है महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका : स्पीकर

स्पीकर रबींद्रनाथ महतो ने कहा, हम झारखंड विधानसभा की 20वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहे हैं। यह अवसर है आकलन का कि विधानसभा के मापदंडों व आदर्शों को जीवंत रखने में हम कितने सफल हो सके। सर्वोच्च पंचायत के रूप में विधानसभा ने राज्य के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। वर्तमान नेतृत्व जनाकांक्षाओं को पूर्ण करने में सफल होगा।

सदन का समय जाया नहीं हो, हर क्षण का उपयोग करें : आलमगीर

संसदीय कार्यमंत्री आलमगीर आलम ने कहा, झारखंड में लोकतंत्र को मजबूत और विकास करने के लिए सभी ने मिलकर प्रयास किया है। वह खुद 16 साल से सदस्य के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। कई उतार चढ़ाव भी देखे हैं। सदन का सही लाभ लेना चाहते हैं तो ज्यादा समय भी लगे तो सदन चलना चाहिए। हमें हर पल का सदुपयोग करना चाहिए।

नेता प्रतिपक्ष भी समारोह में होते तो अच्छा होता : विरंची नारायण

विपक्ष के मुख्य सचेतक विरंची नारायण ने कहा कि समारोह में यदि नेता प्रतिपक्ष बाबूलाल मरांडी भी रहते, तो ज्यादा अच्छा होता। माहौल और खुशगवार हो जाता। यदि सरकार बड़ा दिल करके मरांडी को नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद देती तो अच्छा लगता। सदन में प्रश्नों के उत्तर आएं इसके लिए विधानसभा समितियों को ताकत देने की जरूरत है।

लगातार क्षेत्र के विकास के काम में लगे रहते हैं: नलिन

उत्कृष्ट विधायक सम्मान से पाने वाले झामुमो के शिकारीपाड़ा के विधायक नलिन सोरेन ने कहा कि वह लगातार क्षेत्र के विकास के काम में लगे रहते हैं। जब से झारखंड आंदोलन हुआ तभी से उन्होंने शिबू सोरेन के नेतृत्व में काम किया। लोगों ने कहा था कि झारखंड नहीं बना तो विकास नहीं होगा। इसी सोच के साथ आंदोलन किया था। वह आज भी जनता के हर सुख दुख में शामिल होते हैं।

नलिन सोरेन को उत्कृष्ट विधायक सम्मान

समारोह के दौरान सत्र 2020 के लिए शिकारीपाड़ा से सात बार के विधायक झामुमो के नलिन सोरेन को बिरसा मुंडा उत्कृष्ट विधायक सम्मान प्रदान किया गया। उन्हें 51 हजार रुपए, मोमेंटो, शॉल और प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया।

विधानसभा के उत्कृष्ट कर्मी सम्मानित

विधानसभा के उत्कृष्ट कर्मियों को सम्मानित किया गया। इनमें संयुक्त सचिव शिशिर कुमार झा, प्रशाखा पदाधिकारी सौमेन कुमार शील, निजी सहायक लक्ष्मी नारायण मछुआ, अनुसेवक मनोज कुमार और अनुसेवक हेलेना कंडुलना शामिल थीं। इन्हें 21 हजार रु., शॉल, मोमेंटो और प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया।

विद्यार्थियों को किया गया सम्मानित

मैट्रिक और इंटर में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मानित किया गया। मैट्रिक के टॉपर मनीष कुमार कटियार, इंटर साइंस के टॉपर अमित कुमार, कॉमर्स के टॉपर शुभम कुमार ठाकुर व रूपा कुमारी और आर्ट्स की टॉपर नंदिता हरिपाल को 21 हजार रु., मोमेंटो और प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया।

इन शहीदों के परिजनों को किया गया सम्मानित

देश की सीमा और राज्य में नक्सल अभियान में शहीद हुए जवानों के परिजनों को सम्मानित किया गया। सम्मान स्वरूप उन्हें 21 हजार रुपए, मोमेंटो, शॉल और प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया। जिन शहीदों के परिजनों को सम्मानित किया गया, उनमें शहीद गोवर्द्धन पासवान, युधिष्ठिर मलुआ , मनाेधन हांसदा, डिबरु पुर्ति, धनेश्वर महतो, अखिलेश राम, खंजन कुमार महतो, मो. आजाद खान, सुकरा उरांव, जमुना प्रसाद, साकिंद्र सिंह, शंभु प्रसाद साहू, लखिंद्र मुंडा, चंद्राय सोरेन, रविनाथ सोरेन, अनुराग शुक्ला, प्रवीण कुमार, संतोष गोप, कुंदन कुमार ओझा, गणेश हांसदा, अभिषेक कुमार, विजय सोरेंग, मुन्ना यादव व कुलदीप उरांव के परिजन शामिल हैं।

कोरोना वारियर्स सम्मानित

कोरोना काल में बेहतर कार्य के लिए करोना वॉरियर्स को सम्मानित किया गया। उन्हें 21 हजार रुपए, मोमेंटो, शॉल व प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया। जिन्हें सम्मानित किया गया, उनमें रांची के सिविल सर्जन विजय बिहारी प्रसाद, मंत्रिमंडल सचिवालय के उप सचिव अखिलेश कुमार सिन्हा और रिम्स की परिचारिका राम रेखा राय शामिल हैं।

परिपत्र संग्रह का लाेकार्पण

स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में झारखंड विधानसभा के संदर्भ में विधायक डा. लंबाेदर महताे द्वारा तैयार किए गए परिपत्र संग्रह का राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री, स्पीकर समेत अन्य लाेगाें ने लाेकार्पण किया। इसके अलावा स्मारिका, उड़ान का 80वां संस्करण और प्रारूप समिति के प्रतिवेदन का विमाेचन भी किया गया।

वृत चित्र का प्रदर्शन: झारखंड विधानसभा के इतिहास पर वृत चित्र का भी प्रदर्शन किया गया। जिसमें वर्ष 2000 से लेकर अबतक का सफरनामा दर्शाया गया है।

