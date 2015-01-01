पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:पिठाैरिया में पकड़े गए पीएलएफआई जाेनल कमांडर का बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस के डर से खूंटी के जंगल में छिपकर रह रहा है पीएलएफआई सुप्रीमाे दिनेश गाेप

रांची12 मिनट पहले
सुभाष गाेप
  • जोनल कमांडर ने कहा-बुधवार को दिनेश से खूंटी के जंगल में मिला था

पीएलएफआई सुप्रीमाे दिनेश गाेप खूंटी के जंगल में छिपा हुआ है। पुलिस से वह इतना डरा हुआ है कि खुद की सुरक्षा के लिए व्यापक इंतजाम किया है। चार स्तरीय सुरक्षा में रहता है। बिना इजाजत किसी काे भी उसके पास जाने की इजाजत नहीं है। पीएलएफआई के जाेनल कमांडर युगेश कुमार यादव उर्फ सुभाष गाेप ने पुलिस के सामने यह खुलासा किया है। दिनेश गाेप काे पुलिस ने गुरुवार काे पिठाैरिया चाैक के पास पकड़ा था। उसके पास से एक कट्टा और तीन गाेली बरामद हुआ था। ग्रामीण एसपी नाैशाद आलम के मुताबिक सुभाष गाेप ने बताया कि एक दिन पहले ही बुधवार काे वह खूंटी के जंगल में दिनेश गाेप और अवधेश जायसवाल उर्फ चूहा से मिला था। वहां मयंक सिंह भी था, जाे सुजीत सिन्हा का गुर्गा है। वह दिनेश गाेप का टेक्निकल एडवाइजर है। मयंक स्पूफ काॅल करने में माहिर है। दिनेश गाेप के कहने पर ही वह पिठाैरिया में रहने वाले एक व्यवसायी के घर पर गाेलीबारी करने पहुंचा था। गाेलीबारी करने से पहले उसे कांके से पिठाैरिया तक रेकी करने का आदेश दिया था। ऑटाे से वह रेकी कर रहा था, इसी दाैरान पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसने बताया कि हजारीबाग उसका कार्यक्षेत्र था, लेकिन नई कार्ययाेजना के तहत वह पिठाैरिया पहुंचा था। उसने संगठन के बारे में भी पुलिस काे महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी दी। उससे बातचीत के बाद पुलिस अन्य उग्रवादियाें काे पकड़ने के प्रयास में है।

जेसीबी चलाता था सुभाष, अगवा कर संगठन में भर्ती कर लिया था

सुभाष गाेप ने बताया कि दाे साल पहले वह खूंटी के सुदूरवर्ती इलाके में एक ठेकेदार का जेसीबी चलाता था। इसी दाैरान उग्रवादियाें ने उसका अपहरण कर लिया। जंगल ले गए। वहां संगठन के लाेगाें ने जंगल में ही रहने की व्यवस्था कर दी। कुछ दिन वह परेशान रहा, इसके बाद घुल-मिल गया। फिर ट्रेनिंग कैंप में शामिल हाेने लगा। उसने बताया कि संगठन के लाेगाें ने कभी भी उसे परेशान नहीं किया और अच्छी ट्रेनिंग दी। संगठन के लिए ईमानदारी से काम करने की कसम खिलाई। इसके बाद वह संगठन के लिए काम करने लगा। वह परिजनाें से भी मिलता था।

दिनेश गाेप के कहने पर ही सुभाष को बनाया था जाेनल कमांडर

दिनेश गाेप
दिनेश गाेप

सुभाष ने पुलिस काे बताया कि ट्रेनिंग पूरी हाेते ही उसे कट्टा मुहैया कराया गया था, जाे वह कभी नहीं छाेड़ता था। संगठन के प्रति निष्ठा और लगन काे देखते हुए दिनेश गाेप के कहने पर उसे जाेनल कमांडर बनाया गया था। उसे हजारीबाग क्षेत्र में अपना वर्चस्व स्थापित करने काे कहा गया था। कुछ महीने पहले चूहा ने हजारीबाग और उसके आसपास के इलाके में रहने वाले बड़े-बड़े ठेकेदाराें का नंबर संगठन काे उलब्ध कराने का आदेश दिया था, ताकि रंगदारी की मांग की जा सके। इसके बाद वह कई ठेकेदाराें का नंबर संगठन काे उपलब्ध करा चुका है।

पुलिस ने की गाेप की घेराबंदी की तैयारी...

पीएलएफआई जाेनल कमांडर सुभाष यादव ने दिनेश गाेप के खूंटी के जंगल में हाेने की जानकारी दी है। हाल में बंदगांव में मुठभेड़ हुई थी। इससे पता चलता है कि दिनेश अपने सहयाेगी के साथ उसी इलाके में है। दिनेश की घेराबंदी के लिए रांची और खूंटी पुलिस ने तैयारी कर ली है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए संयुक्त अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

-नाैशाद आलम, ग्रामीण एसपी रांची

