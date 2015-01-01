पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hearing In Court On 23rd, Speaker's Notice Challenged By Babulal Marandi In High Court, Election Commission Recognized Him As BJP MLA

दल-बदल मामला:कोर्ट में सुनवाई 23 को, स्पीकर के नोटिस को बाबूलाल मरांडी ने हाईकोर्ट में दी चुनौती, चुनाव आयोग ने उन्हें भाजपा विधायक के तौर पर मान्यता दी

  • इसके बाद स्पीकर द्वारा संविधान की 10वीं अनुसूची के तहत दल-बदल का नोटिस जारी करना गलत है

दल-बदल मामले में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष रवींद्र नाथ महतो द्वारा दिए गए नोटिस को भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी ने हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। इस मामले की सुनवाई 23 नवंबर को होगी। बाबूलाल मरांडी के अधिवक्ता आरएन सहाय ने कहा कि स्पीकर ने जो नोटिस जारी किया था, उसका जवाब दे दिया गया है। इसमें बताया गया है कि चुनाव आयोग ने उन्हें भाजपा विधायक के तौर पर मान्यता दी है। इसके बाद स्पीकर द्वारा संविधान की 10वीं अनुसूची के तहत दल-बदल का नोटिस जारी करना गलत है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि झाविमो के सिंबल पर विधानसभा चुनाव जीते विधायक बाबूलाल मरांडी, प्रदीप यादव और बंधु तिर्की को स्पीकर न्यायाधिकरण ने दल-बदल के आरोपों पर अपना पक्ष प्रस्तुत करने का नोटिस दिया था। प्रदीप यादव और बंधु तिर्की ने अपने जवाब में बताया था कि रांची के बनहोरा में झाविमो की बैठक में उपस्थित पार्टी नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की सामूहिक घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष से झाविमाे का विलय करने और कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की विनती की थी।

