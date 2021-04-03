पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संविदाकर्मी अब राजभवन के सामने बैठे:आंदोलनकारी 11वें दिन हटे तो एचईसी गेट खुला, 2 लाख लोगों की राह हुई आसान

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गेट खुलते ही लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली, बिरसा चौक से धुर्वा की आवाजाही सामान्य हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
गेट खुलते ही लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली, बिरसा चौक से धुर्वा की आवाजाही सामान्य हुई।
  • 22 जनवरी से दोनों गेट बंद था, 29 को एक गेट खोला गया था

बिरसा चौक पर 17 दिसंबर से धरना दे रहे संविदाकर्मियों ने 49वें दिन चार फरवरी को दिन के 3.45 बजे अपना धरना स्थल बदल दिया। अब राजभवन के पास धरना जारी रहेगा। संविदाकर्मियों के बिरसा चौक से हटने के बाद 22 जनवरी से बंद दूसरा गेट भी खोल दिया गया।

इससे पहले संविदाकर्मियों को बिरसा चौक से राजभवन शिफ्ट करने के लिए पुलिस द्वारा एक बस का इंतजाम किया गया था, जिसमें धरना देर रहे संविदाकर्मियों को उनके सामान के साथ बैठा कर पुलिस सुरक्षा में राजभवन के समीप धरना स्थल पर पहुंचाया गया।

संविदाकर्मियों की बस को जगन्नाथपुर थाना प्रभारी अभय सिंह एस्कार्ट कर खुद राजभवन के पास पहुंचाए। 3 जनवरी को संविदाकर्मियों ने विभागीय मंत्री आलमगीर आलम के आवास का घेराव किया था। दिन में विभागीय मंत्री और देर रात कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख से संविदाकर्मियों की वार्ता भी हुई थी, जो विफल रही। इसके बाद बुधवार की रात संविदा कर्मी वापस बिरसा चौक लौट गए थे। इसके बाद बिरसा चौक से हट जाएं। आम लोगों को हो रही परेशानी को भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था।

संविदाकर्मियों ने कहा- लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए हटे

धरना दे रहे संविदाकर्मियों ने कहा कि वे अपना धरना स्थल बदल रहे हैं, धरना समाप्त नहीं कर रहे। 29 जनवरी को आम लोगों को हो रही समस्या को देखते हुए एक गेट खोला गया था, फिर भी समस्या बरकरार थी। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए बिरसा चौक से धरना हटाया गया है। धरना स्थल बदलने से आंदोलन कमजोर नहीं होने वाला है।

तेज होगा आंदोलन नई नियुक्ति में मिले प्राथमिकता

धरने पर बैठे संविदाकर्मियों को पता चला कि उनकी संविदा विस्तार नहीं होगी। इसके बाद भी वे आने वाले बजट सत्र में आंदोलन तेज करने की तैयारी में है। संविदाकर्मियों को कहना है कि अगर नई नियुक्ति होती है तो उन्हें प्राथमिकता दी जाए। क्योंकि, उनके पास चार साल के कार्य का अनुभव है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें