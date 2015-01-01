पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा के बाद सफलता:एचईसी को मगध सीएचपी सीसीएल का 527 करोड़ का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट मिला

रांची32 मिनट पहले
कोरोना काल में एचईसी ने मगध सीएचपी सीसीएल के प्रोजेक्ट का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट हासिल किया है। यह कॉन्ट्रैक्ट 527.11 करोड़ रुपए का है। एचईसी के डायरेक्टर मार्केटिंग एंड प्रोडक्शन राणा एस चक्रवर्ती ने टीम को बधाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रोजेक्ट को कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा के बाद हासिल किया गया है। जो प्राइस एचईसी ने कोट किया था, उसे एल वन श्रेणी में रखा गया। मगध ओसीपी पर यह कोल हैंडलिंग प्लांट 20 एमटीपीए क्षमता का होगा।

इस वित्तीय वर्ष में एचईसी ने पहले से ही दो बड़े ऑर्डर प्राप्त किए हैं। यह दोनों ऑर्डर कोल हैंडलिंग प्लांट्स के ही हैं। इनमें से एक नॉर्दन कोलफील्ड लिमिटेड के ब्लॉक बी सीएचपी के लिए है, जिसकी वैल्यू 167.45 करोड़ रुपए है। दूसरा साउथ ईस्टर्न कोल्डफील्ड लिमिटेड के गेवरा सीएचपी प्रोजेक्ट है। इसकी वैल्यू करीब 615 करोड़ रुपए है। मगध सीएचपी प्रोजेक्ट एचईसी का तीसरा प्रोजेक्ट है। गौरतलब है कि एचईसी ने पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में भी दो अलग-अलग ऑर्डर 250 करोड़ रुपए का प्राप्त किया था।

