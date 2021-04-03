पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुक्रवार को हो सकता है हेमंत कैबिनेट का विस्तार:दिवंगत पूर्व मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के बेटे हफीजुल के अलावा दो और नामों के मंत्री बनने की चर्चा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फिलहाल इस पर पार्टी के कोई भी नेता कुछ भी बोलने से बच रहे हैं। (फाइल)
  • बिना चुनाव लड़े हफीजुल अंसारी मंत्री पद की शपथ ले सकते हैं

हेमंत सोरेने सरकार का कैबिनेट विस्तार शुक्रवार को हो सकता है। इसकी तैयारी राजभवन में शुरू हो गई है। सूत्रों की मानें तो मधुपुर के विधायक और सरकार में मंत्री रहे दिवंगत हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के बेटे हफीजुल अंसारी को मंत्री बनाया जा सकता है।

इसके साथ ही मंत्री पद की रेस में दौ और नाम शामिल हैं। इसमें जेएमएम के गांडेय विधायक सरफराज अहमद और महेशपुर विधायक स्टीफन मारंडी का शामिल है। सरफराज अहमद ने गुरुवार को रांची में पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं के साथ मुलाकात भी की है। इसके बाद इन्हें मंत्री बनाने की चर्चा तेज है।

आरजेडी की घोषणा के अगले दिन लिया गया निर्णय
दिवंगत हाजी हुसैन अंसारी मधुपुर के विधायक थे। अब उनकी जगह उनके बेटे हफीजुल को चुनाव लड़ाने की तैयारी जेएमएम की ओर से की जा रही है। इसी बीच गुरुवार को गठबंधन में सरकार के सहयोगी राजद ने मधुपुर से अपना प्रत्याशी उतारने की घोषणा कर दी है। इसके बाद सरकार की तरफ से उन्हें मंत्री बनाए जाने की चर्चा तेज हो गई है।

अभी 10 मंत्री हैं हेंमंत सरकार में
मौजूदा समय में हेमंत सरकार की कैबिनेट में 10 मंत्री हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री जगरनाथ महतो बीमार चल रहे हैं तो उनके मंत्रालय का प्रभार भी मुख्यमंत्री के पास है। इस हिसाब से फिलहाल जेएमएम कोटे से 5 मंत्री, कांग्रेस कोटे से 4 मंत्री और एक मंत्री राजद के कोटे से हैं। चर्चा के मुताबिक कल जो मंत्री शपथ लेंगे वो जेएमएम कोटे के ही होंगे।

कांग्रेस में भी जारी है मंथन का दौर
कांग्रेस कोटे से भी मंत्रियों के बदलने की चर्चा जोरों पर है। अभी हाल में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रामेश्वर उरांव और कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख को दिल्ली तलब किया गया था। रामगढ़ विधायक अंबा प्रसाद भी दिल्ली में प्रियंका गांधी और कांग्रेस आलाकमान से मुलाकात की है। हालांकि कांग्रेस के फेरबदल पर कांग्रेस के कोई भी नेता कुछ भी बोलने से मना कर रहे हैं।

