विभागीय बंटवारा:हेमंत ने जगरनाथ और स्व. हाजी के विभाग बांटे, शिक्षा अब स्वयं मुख्यमंत्री देखेंगे अल्पसंख्यक चंपई के जिम्मे होगा

  • मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्री चंपई सोरेन के पास पूर्व के विभाग यथावत रहेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने बीमार चल रहे जगरनाथ महतो और स्वर्गीय हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के विभागों की नए सिरे से जिम्मेदारी तय की है। इस पर राज्यपाल ने सहमति जता दी है। बीमार चल रहे मंत्री जगरनाथ महतो के निबंधन और स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग की जिम्मेवारी खुद सीएम संभालेंगे। इसके अलावा स्व हाजी हुसैन के जिम्मे रहा अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग अब चंपई सोरेन देखेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्री चंपई सोरेन के पास पूर्व के विभाग यथावत रहेंगे।

काेराेना पॉजिटिव हाेने के बाद मंत्री जगरनाथ महताे काे इलाज के लिए रांची के मेडिका अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। उनके फेफड़े में इंफेक्शन की वजह से उन्हें सांस लेने में परेशानी हा‌े रही थी। स्थिति में सुधार न हाेने पर चेन्नई से डॉक्टराें की टीम उनके इलाज के लिए रांची आयी थी। बाद में टीम उन्हें एयर एंबुलेंस से चेन्नई ले गई, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। उनकी अनुपस्थिति में विभागीय काम प्रभावित हाे रहे थे। इसलिए उनके स्वस्थ हाेकर लाैटने तक मुख्यमंत्री ने उनके दाे विभागाें की जिम्मेवारी खुद संभाल ली है। वहीं काेराेना की वजह से अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री हाजी हुसैन का इलाज के दाैरान रांची के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हाे गया था।

