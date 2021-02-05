पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में विरासत की राजनीति:हेमंत सोरेन ने अपने दिवंगत नेता और पूर्व मंत्री के बेटे हफीजुल को मंत्री बनाया, अभी विधायक नहीं हैं

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
राजभवन के बिरसा मंडप में पूर्व मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के बेटे हफीजल हसन अंसारी को राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने मंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजभवन के बिरसा मंडप में पूर्व मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के बेटे हफीजल हसन अंसारी को राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने मंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई।
  • राजभवन के बिरसा मंडप में राज्यपाल द्रोपदी मुर्मू ने दिलाई शपथ
  • अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग के मंत्री बनाए जा सकते हैं हफीजुल हसन

झारखंड में हेमंत सोरेन सरकार की कैबिनेट का दूसरा विस्तार शुक्रवार को हुआ। राजभवन के बिरसा मंडप में झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के दिवंगत नेता पूर्व मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के बेटे हफीजल हसन अंसारी को राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने मंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई। हफीजुल ने उर्दू में शपथ ली। सरकार में हफीजुल को अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग की ही जिम्मेदारी दी जा सकती है।

झारखंड में 15 साल के बाद ऐसा हो रहा है जब बिना विधायक बने हफीजुल हसन मंत्री बन रहे हैं। इससे पहले 2006 में मधु कोड़ा सरकार में भानु प्रताप शाही के पिता हेमेंद्र प्रताप देहाती को बिना चुनाव लड़े ही मंत्री बनाया गया था। 29 दिसंबर 2019 को मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के साथ कांग्रेस के दो और राजद के एक मंत्री ने शपथ ली थी। इसके बाद 28 जनवरी 2020 को पहला मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार हुआ था। इसमें जेएमएम के 5 और कांग्रेस के 2 मंत्रियों ने शपथ ली थी।

शिबू सोरेन समेत पूरा कैबिनेट रहा उपस्थित
शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जेएमएम सुप्रीमो शिबू सोरेन, मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन समेत झारखंड सरकार मंत्रिमंडल के सभी मंत्री शामिल हुए। इस दौरान मधुपुर से बड़ी संख्या में आए मधुपुर जेएमएम के कार्यकर्ता भी उपस्थित रहे। शपथ से पहले हफीजुल ने शिबू सोरेन और मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात कर उनका आशीर्वाद लिया था।

बिरसा मंडप में आयोजित शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जेएमएम सुप्रीमो शिबू सोरेन, मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन समेत झारखंड सरकार मंत्रिमंडल के सभी मंत्री शामिल हुए।
बिरसा मंडप में आयोजित शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जेएमएम सुप्रीमो शिबू सोरेन, मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन समेत झारखंड सरकार मंत्रिमंडल के सभी मंत्री शामिल हुए।

मंत्री के रूप में लड़ेंगे मधुपुर विधानसभा का चुनाव
मधुपुर सीट से जेएमएम के विधायक और तत्कालीन अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी का पिछले साल तीन अक्टूबर को निधन हो गया था। इसके बाद से ही मधुपुर विधानसभा सीट खाली है। अप्रैल तक मधुपुर विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव होना है। इस सीट को लेकर राजद की ओर से मांग उठने लगी थी। हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के निधन के बाद झामुमो हाईकमान ने उनके परिवार को मधुपुर से टिकट देने का भरोसा दिया था। अब हफीजुल हसन को मंत्री बनाकर यह संकेत भी दे दिया है कि मधुपुर से झामुमो की टिकट पर हफीजुल हसन ही चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इससे उन्हें यह फायदा होगा कि वह मंत्री के रूप में चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

CM सहित 12 मंत्री हो सकते हैं, अभी भी खाली रहेगा एक पद
झारखंड में मुख्यमंत्री समेत अधिकतम 12 मंत्री हो सकते हैं। अभी 10 हैं। हफीजुल हसन के मंत्री बनने के बाद भी एक पद खाली रह जाना कई मायनों में महत्वपूर्ण है। एक ओर कांग्रेस एक मंत्री पद चाहता है। दिल्ली में कांग्रेस आलाकमान के सामने भी यह मांग रख चुकी है। वहीं, बसंत सोरेन के विधायक बनने के बाद उनकी ओर से भी मंत्री पद पर दावेदारी जताई जा रही है।

भानु प्रताप जेल गए तो उनकी जगह पिता को बनाया था मंत्री
2005 में भवनाथपुर सीट से निर्दलीय चुनाव जीतने वाले भानु प्रताप शाही ने 2006 में मधु काेड़ा सरकार बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। इसे देखते हुए उन्हें मंत्री पद मिलना तय था। लेकिन, उस समय वह जेल चले गए। इस वजह से वह मंत्री नहीं बन सके। तब उनके जेल से बाहर आने तक उनके पिता हेमेंद्र प्रताप देहाती को बिना विधायक बने ही मंत्री बनाया गया था।

विधायक बने बिना सीएम बने शिबू सोरेन हारे थे विधानसभा उपचुनाव
शिबू सोरेन देश के एकमात्र ऐसे नेता हैं, जो मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए विधानसभा चुनाव हार गए थे। 2009 में राजनीति के "गुरु जी" शिबू सोरेन को राजनीति के नौसिखिए राजा पीटर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। दरअसल, 27 अगस्त 2008 को शिबू सोरेन ने झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी। उस वक्त वे लोकसभा सांसद थे। इसलिए उन्होंने तमाड़ सीट से विधानसभा का उपचुनाव लड़ा। शिबू के खिलाफ झारखंड पार्टी ने राजा पीटर को मैदान में उतारा था। राजा ने सोरेन को 9000 से ज्यादा वोटों से हराया। इस हार के बाद सोरेन को 19 जनवरी 2009 को इस्तीफा देना पड़ा था। उनके इस्तीफे के बाद राज्य में 11 महीने 11 दिन के लिए राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा दिया गया था।

