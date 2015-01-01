पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेज हुआ जस्टिस फॉर आएशा की मुहिम:झारखंड के CM हेमंत सोरेन के खिलाफ मुंबई में कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ रही लड़की, लोगों ने सुरक्षा देने की मांग की

रांची5 मिनट पहले
सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने भी लड़की की सुरक्षा की मांग की थी। (फाइल)
  • 2013 का है मामला, लड़की ने हेमंत सोरेन पर लगाए हैं आरोप

सोशल मीडिया पर 'जस्टिस फॉर आएशा' के लिए मुहिम तेज हो गई है। लोगों ने मुंबई पुलिस से आएशा को सुरक्षा देने की गुहार लगाई है। #justiceforayesha पिछले 24 घंटे में इंडिया के टॉप ट्रेंड में शामिल हो गया है। इस हैश टैग के तहत चार पेज की एक चिट्ठी भी शेयर की जा रही है। चिट्‌ठी में आएशा मुंबई के बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन में झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन पर अलग-अलग आरोप लगा रही है।

सोशल मीडिया पर लोग लिख रहे हैं कि हेमंत सोरेन अभी एक राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री हैं। उनके पास पावर है। वे मामले को समाप्त करने के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। इसी मुद्दे पर एक महीने पहले झारखंड में भी राजनीति खूब गरमाई थी। गोड्डा के सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सीएम हेमंत सोरेन पर अलग-अलग आरोप लगाए थे।

निशिकांत दुबे ने लगाए थे आरोप
BJP के सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन पर आरोप लगाया था कि वे झारखंड डीजीपी एमवी राव और माफिया, गुंडों के साथ मिलकर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली लड़की की हत्या करा सकते हैं। सांसद ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और शरद पवार को टैग किया और लिखा था कि एक बेटी की जान खतरे में है। पावर, पैसा, पुलिस, गुंडे, माफिया मिलकर मुम्बई में उसकी हत्या कर सकते हैं। आप लोगों ने बेटी की हमेशा रक्षा की है, इसकी रक्षा कीजीए।

