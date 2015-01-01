पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा की तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन:घाट पर 50 मजिस्ट्रेट समेत 1000 पुलिस कर्मी की होगी तैनाती, ड्रोन से रखी जाएगी नजर

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
सभी डीएसपी थानेदार अपने इलाके के छठ घाटों पर विशेष चौकसी बरतेंगे (फाइल)
  • पूरे शहर में बाइक दस्ते भ्रमणशील रहेंगे, ताकि बंद घरों में चोरी की घटनाएं घटित न हो

छठ की गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद प्रशासन भी अपनी तैयारी में जुट गया है। घाट पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के प्रयोग को अनिवार्य करने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में छठ घाट पर दंडाधिकारी और सुरक्षाकर्मी की तैनाती की जाएगी। ड्यूटी पर तैनाती अधिकारियों की सूची लगभग तैयारी कर ली गई है। इसकी मुताबिक छठ के दौरान पूरे शहर में 50 मजिस्टे्रट, पांच जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट, पांच जोनल इंस्पेक्टर समेत 1000 पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती होगी।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगाए जाएंगे
इसके अलावा सादे लिबास में पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती की जाएगी। छठ घाटों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगाए जाएंगे। वहीं ड्रोन कैमरों से भी निगहबानी की जाएगी। छठ घाटों पर हादसा से बचाव के लिए रबर ट्यूब और रस्सी से घेराव भी किया जाएगा। कांके, बड़ा तालाब और धुर्वा तीन घाटों पर एनडीआरएफ टीम की तैनाती की जाएगी। पूरे शहर में बाइक दस्ते भ्रमणशील रहेंगे। ताकि बंद घरों में चोरी की घटनाएं घटित न हो। सभी डीएसपी थानेदार अपने इलाके के छठ घाटों पर विशेष चौकसी बरतेंगे।

आपात स्थिति के लिए जारी किए गए नंबर

उपायुक्त 9431708333

एसएसपी रांची 9431706136

एसपी (ग्रामीण) 9431706138

सिटी एसपी रांची 9431706137

एडीएम रांची9431101954

एसडीओ रांची 9431701700

एसडीओ बुंडू9231107193

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम रांची 100

