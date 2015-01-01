पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:हाईकोर्ट ने एसपी से कहा- पुलिस जांच से संतुष्ट नहीं, गृह सचिव-डीजीपी पेश हों, चीफ जस्टिस की खंडपीठ ने केस डायरी के तथ्यों पर भी उठाए सवाल

रांची/हजारीबाग36 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हजारीबाग: एसिड पिलाने के मामले में पुलिस को डांट, अगली सुनवाई 27 को

हजारीबाग में आठवीं की छात्रा को एसिड पिलाने के मामले में पुलिस की जांच और कार्यशैली पर हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को नाराजगी जताई। चीफ जस्टिस डॉ रविरंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की खंडपीठ ने हजारीबाग एसपी से कहा कि आरोपी को अब तक क्यों नहीं गिरफ्तार किया गया। मौखिक टिप्पणी की- कोर्ट अब तक की पुलिसिया जांच से संतुष्ट नहीं है। केस के अनुसंधानकर्ता से खंडपीठ ने सवाल किया कि घटना के बाद एसिड पीड़िता का बयान धारा 164 के तहत क्यों नहीं लिया गया।

इस पर अनुसंधानकर्ता अधिकारी ने चुप्पी साध ली। लगभग दो घंटे चली सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने हजारीबाग एसपी से केस डायरी में लिखे गए तथ्यों से जुड़े कई सवाल भी किए। इसके बाद आदेश दिया कि इस मामले में गृह सचिव और डीजीपी 27 नवंबर को हाजिर हों। सुनवाई के दौरान पीड़िता और हजारीबाग एसपी समेत इस मामले का अनुसंधान कर रहे पदाधिकारी भी कोर्ट के समक्ष वीडियों कॉन्फ्रेंसिग के जरिए पेश हुए। इधर, हजारीबाग के इचाक पुलिस थाने के प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर नंदकिशोर दास ने कहा था कि उनकी जांच में विरोधाभासी तथ्य सामने आए थे।

8वीं की छात्रा काे जबरन पिला दिया था एसिड

हजारीबाग के इचाक में 19 दिसंबर 2019 काे स्कूल से लाैट रही 13 साल की छात्रा काे जबरन एसिड पिला दिया गया था। पटना के एम्स और रांची के रिम्स में नाबालिग का इलाज चला। वह बोल पाने में असमर्थ थी। इसलिए दो महीने के बाद फरवरी 2020 में पीड़िता के बयान पर इचाक थाने में पाेक्साे एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया था। पीड़िता ने पुलिस से बताया था कि आरोपी लगातार उसे परेशान करता था। पीड़ित परिवार का दर्द है कि न ताे आराेपी के परिजनाें ने समय पर कार्रवाई की और न पुलिस आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार किया।

इलाज पर 10 लाख खर्च, आराेपी पकड़ा नहीं गया

परिजनाें के अनुसार, पीड़िता के इलाज पर उसका परिवार अब तक 10 लाख रुपए खर्च कर चुका है, लेकिन एफआईआर दर्ज हाेने के बाद महीनाें बाद पुलिस ने किसी को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया है। पीड़िता ने एफआईआर में कहा था- ‘‘25 वर्षीय आरोपी की करतूत के बाद मेरी हालत बहुत खराब हो गई थी। मैं कुछ नहीं बोल पा रही थी। दो महीने के बाद मैंने अपने माता-पिता को घटना की जानकारी दी।’’

