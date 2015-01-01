पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Housing Board Will Get 306 Acres Of Land Taken From HEC, PM Housing Will Be Built In Dhurva, Commercial Use Of Land Will Also Be Done

सुविधा:एचईसी से ली गई 306 एकड़ जमीन आवास बोर्ड को मिलेगी,धुर्वा में बनेंगे पीएम आवास, जमीन का व्यवसायिक उपयोग भी होगा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • उसी आधार पर बोर्ड को मात्र 48.97 करोड़ रुपए के भुगतान के आधार पर जमीन हस्तांतरण की स्वीकृति दे दी गई है

धुर्वा में एचईसी से ली गई 306 एकड़ जमीन अब झारखंड राज्य आवास बोर्ड को मिलेगी। बोर्ड उक्त जमीन पर पीएम आवास योजना के तहत फ्लैट का निर्माण कराएगा। इसके साथ इसका व्यवसायिक इस्तेमाल भी होगा। पिछले माह कैबिनेट ने जमीन के नि:शुल्क हस्तांतरण से होने वाली 6.32 करोड़ रुपए को माफ करते हुए शून्य करने की स्वीकृति दी थी।

उसी आधार पर बोर्ड को मात्र 48.97 करोड़ रुपए के भुगतान के आधार पर जमीन हस्तांतरण की स्वीकृति दे दी गई है। नगर विकास सचिव विनय कुमार चौबे ने इससे संबंधित संकल्प जारी कर दिया है। आवास बोर्ड को जमीन हस्तांतरित करने के पीछे तर्क दिया गया है कि इससे प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत एवं सामान्य आवासीय योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन किया जा सकता है। इससे आम लोगों को किफायती दर पर घर मिलेगा वहीं शहरी क्षेत्र में बड़े पैमाने पर रोजगार का सृजन होगा।

जीआरडीए व नगर विकास के बीच 137 एकड़ जमीन की अदला-बदली

आवास बोर्ड को दी जाने वाली जमीन का हस्तांतरण सबसे पहले ग्रेटर रांची डेवलपमेंट ऑथरिटी (जीआरडीए) व नगर विकास विभाग के बीच होगा। इसमें एनी गांव में 37.9 एकड़ जमीन जीआरडीए को और 71.1 एकड़ जमीन नगर विकास को हस्तांतरित होगी। मुड़मा गांव में 4.15 एकड़ जीआरडीए व 45.3 एकड़ नगर विकास को, भुसूर गांव में 20.63 एकड़ नगर विकास को, कुटे में 38.89 एकड़, लाबेद में 27.9 एकड़ और तिरिल में 28.05 एकड़ जमीन जीआरडीए को नगर विकास विभाग हस्तांतरित करेगा।

बोर्ड में फैले भ्रष्टाचार की वजह से जमीन हस्तांतरण पर हुई थी आपत्ति
आवास बोर्ड को जमीन देने के फैसले का पूर्व में विरोध हो चुका है। बोर्ड में फैले भ्रष्टाचार की पुष्टि होने के बाद कुछ अधिकारियों ने जमीन हस्तांतरण प्रस्ताव पर आपत्ति की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें