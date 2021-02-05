पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो पत्नियों का एक पति:रांची में घरवाली-बाहरवाली के चक्कर में फंसा हसबैंड, वादा तोड़ने पर जारी हुआ वारंट

रांची34 मिनट पहले
सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कोकर तिरिल रोड निवासी राजेश महतो का मामला 15 जनवरी 2020 को सदर थाना पहुंचा था। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कोकर तिरिल रोड निवासी राजेश महतो का मामला 15 जनवरी 2020 को सदर थाना पहुंचा था। (फाइल)

एक साल पहले रांची में जिस पति का बंटवारा तीन-तीन दिनों के लिए हुआ था, उसका कोर्ट से अब गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी हो गया है। इसके बाद उसकी एक पत्नी उसके बचाव में उतर आई है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है पुलिस की छापामारी से पहले ही पहली पत्नी ने उसे भगा दिया। जब पुलिस गिरफ्तारी का दबाव बनाई तो पत्नी बचाव में कह रही कि उसे हाजिर करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

दरअसल रांची में सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कोकर तिरिल रोड निवासी राजेश महतो का मामला 15 जनवरी 2020 को सदर थाना पहुंचा था। उस समय पहली पत्नी के रहते दूसरी पत्नी द्वारा नहीं रखने का आरोप लगाया था। पहली पत्नी दूसरी पत्नी के साथ नहीं रखने का दबाव दी थी। इस किचकिच के बीच पुलिस के सामने समझौता हुआ था कि राजेश महतो तीन-तीन दिन दोनों पत्नियों के साथ रहेगा। एक दिन वह अपने हिसाब से रहेगा।

यह डील जब कुछ ही दिन में टूट गई तो दूसरी पत्नी ने शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगा एफआइआर दर्ज करा दी थी। अब इस मामले में कोर्ट की ओर से वारंट जारी हुआ है। पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास कर रही है।

क्या था पूरा मामला
सदर इलाका के तिरिल रोड निवासी राजेश महतो पत्नी और बच्चा को छोड़ प्रेमिका संग फरार हो गया था। इसकी शिकायत पत्नी ने सदर थाना में की थी. इधर जो खुद को दूसरी पत्नी बता रही थी, उसके परिजनों ने भी अपहरण का आरोप लगा शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। इसके बाद सदर थाना की पुलिस ने प्रेमिका जो अब दूसरी कथित पत्नी और पति को बरामद कर थाना ले आई थी। इसके बाद प्रेमिका के सामने जब राजेश की पत्नी सामने आई तो राज खुला कि वह शादीशुदा है। जबकि उस समय उसने खुद को कुंवारा बताकर प्रेमिका को भगाया था। उस समय प्रेमिका ने शादी की बात का खुलासा कर खुद को दूसरी पत्नी स्वीकारी थी। लेकिन बात बिगड़ी तो यौन शोषण की एफआइआर दर्ज करा दी। बाद में समझौता कर मामले का समाधान निकाला गा था।

