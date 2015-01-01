पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • If You Travel Without A Mask, You Will Be Fined, The Report Will Be Sent To The Covid Care Center, If Positive.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रांची में चलेगा मास्क चेकिंग ड्राइव:बिना मास्क के घूमे तो लगेगा जुर्माना, रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर घर की जगह भेजे जाएंगे कोविड केयर सेंटर

रांची13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के रोकथाम को लेकर बैठक में लिया गया निर्णय

अब रांची में कोविड के नियमों उल्लंघन महंगा पड़ेगा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस अभियान चलाकर बिना हेलमेट और बिना मास्क वालों को पकड़ेगी। उनसे न केवल जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। बल्कि नजदीकी स्टैटिक टेस्टिंग सेंटर में उनकी कोरोना जांच कराई जाएगी। जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर चाह कर भी वे होम आइसोलेशन में नहीं रह पाएंगे। उन्हें सीधा कोविड केयर सेंटर में भेजा जाएगा। मंगलवार को हुई समीक्षा बैठक यह निर्णय लिया गया। इसमें DC,SSP के साथ ट्रैफिक Sp व जिले के अन्य आला अधिकारी शामिल थे।

मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन के माध्यम से भी होगी जांच

कोरोना की आशंका को देखते हुए बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों के लिए रांची शहर में कोविड-19 जांच के लिए बनाए गए स्टैटिक टेस्टिंग सेंटर के अलावा दो और टेस्टिंग सेंटर बनाए जाएंगे। ये सेंटर सैनिक मार्केट रांची और जिला स्कूल शहीद चौक रांची में बनाए जाएंगे। बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों की इन टेस्टिंग सेंटरों में जांच की जाएगी और इसके बाद उन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा जाएगा। इसके अलावा मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन के माध्यम से भी बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों की जांच की जाएगी।

दुकानों पर भी बढ़ेगी सख्ती

दुकानों, प्रतिष्ठानों में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए जारी दिशा निर्देशों के अनुपालन की जांच लिए आने वाले दिनों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। दुकान के स्टाफ, सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ कस्टमर सभी को दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करना होगा। दिशानिर्देशों का उल्लंघन करते हुए डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। DC ने सभी शॉप ओनर से अपील की है कि वह दिशा निर्देशों के अनुपालन को लेकर एहतियात बरतें।

बढ़ेगी कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग
इसके अलावा बैठक में कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग का दायरा बढ़ाने को लेकर भी विचार-विमर्श किया गया। उपायुक्त रांची ने प्राइमरी कांटेक्ट के साथ-साथ अब सेकेंडरी कांटेक्ट की भी जांच करने का निर्देश दिया। संबंधित पदाधिकारी को उपायुक्त ने प्रतिदिन कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग की रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराने को कहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें