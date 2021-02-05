पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची में हवाला कारोबारी के ठिकानों पर रेड:कोतवाली ASP की निगरानी में अपर बाजार और कचहरी रोड की बिल्डिंग में की जा रही है छापेमारी

रांची
रांची के कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के गोपाल कॉम्प्लेक्स में एएसपी कोतवाली के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी चल रही है। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
रांची में हवाला कारोबार से जुड़े ठिकानों पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है। एक साथ कई ठिकानों पर छापेमारी चल रही है। सूचना के मुताबिक रांची के कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के गोपाल कॉम्प्लेक्स में एएसपी कोतवाली के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी चल रही है। इससे पहले अपर बाजार स्थित श्री सिद्धि कपड़े की दुकान में छापेमारी कर यहां कर्मचारियों से हवाला कारोबार से जुड़े तार की जानकारी ली गई।

इसके बाद कोतवाली एएसपी के नेतृत्व में टीम ने गोपाल कॉम्प्लेक्स के पास एचपी चेंबर भवन के दूसरे तल्ले में प्रतीक जैन के ठिकाने पर भी छापामारी की। कार्यालय से मोटी रकम के ट्रांजेक्शन से जुड़े कई दस्तावेज मिलने की खबर मिल रही है। यहां तक की कार्यालय के अंदर से दो नोट गिनने वाली मशीन भी बरामद की गई है। इसकी जांच रांची के कोतवाली थाना पुलिस कर रही है।

एक महीने पहले भी हुई थी हवाला कारोबार को लेकर छापेमारी
हवाला कारोबार की सूचना पर बीते 20 जनवरी को रांची पुलिस की टीम ने अपर बाजार के दो बड़े कारोबारी के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की थी। हालांकि इस छापेमारी में कुछ भी बरामद नहीं हुआ था। पुलिस ने इस छापेमारी को सत्यापन बताया था। साथ ही कहा है कि करोड़ों रुपए की लेनदेन की सूचना पर पुलिस की एक टीम सत्यापन के लिए पहुंची थी।

