दोषियों को गिरफ्तार कर दी जाए सजा:आईएमए बोले- डॉक्टर से रंगदारी मांगने वालों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं, सुरक्षा दे सरकार

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • आईएमए के पदाधिकारी छठ बाद वरीय अधिकारियों से कार्रवाई के लिए मिलेंगे

राजधानी के चिकित्सक डॉ. शंभू प्रसाद सिंह को धमकी दिए जाने को लेकर आईएमए पदाधिकारियों की बैठक कांके जनरल हॉस्पिटल में हुई। इसमें पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि डॉ. सिंह से दिनेश गोप के नाम पर 20 लाख की रंगदारी मांगी गई है। इससे डॉक्टरों में डर का माहौल है। एक तरफ राज्य सरकार कॉरपोरेट हॉस्पिटल को लाने का प्रयास कर रही है, दूसरी तरफ राज्य के ग्रामीण इलाकों में सेवा दे रहे डॉक्टरों को सम्मान और सुरक्षा नहीं मिलना खेदजनक है।

निर्णय हुआ कि छठ पूजा के बाद अधिकारियों से मिलकर इस मामले में दोषियों को गिरफ्तार कर स्पीडी ट्रायल चलाकर सजा दिलाने की मांग की जाएगी। बैठक में आईएमए के प्रदेश सचिव डॉ. प्रदीप सिंह, डॉ. शंभू प्रसाद सिंह, डॉ. बीपी कश्यप, डॉ. अजीत कुमार, डॉ. जितेंद्र सिन्हा, डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश, डॉ. गौतम मित्रा आदि उपस्थित थे।

पीएलएफआई के सुप्रीमो दिनेश गोप ने रंगदारी मांगने से किया इनकार

डाॅ. शंभू प्रसाद से फाेन कर 20 लाख रंगदारी की मांग से पीएलएफआई सुप्रीमाे दिनेश गाेप ने गुरुवार काे इंकार किया है। दिनेश गोप के नाम से पीएलएफआई के पैड पर पत्र जारी कर इस बात की जानकारी दी गई। कहा कि संगठन की ओर से डाॅक्टर से इस तरह की काेई रंगदारी की मांग नहीं की गई है। संगठन में कोई भगत जी नाम का व्यक्ति भी नहीं है।

मालूम हाे कि डाॅ. शंभू प्रसाद के माेबाइल पर 17 नवंबर की शाम परचा व धमकी भरा मैसेज भेजा गया था। 18 नवंबर को वायस कॉल कर डाॅक्टर काे धमकी दी गई थी। फाेन काट दिए जाने के बाद उनके पत्नी डाॅ. कुमारी आभा को कॉल किया था।

