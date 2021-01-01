पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • In Front Of Seva Sadan, The Contractor Rented Parking To Shops And Hotels, The Corporation Recovered From The Owners Of Vehicles Standing On The Road Under Compulsion

यह गलत है:सेवा सदन के सामने ठेकेदार ने दुकानों-होटलों को किराए पर दे डाली पार्किंग, मजबूरी में सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों के मालिकों से निगम ने वसूला फाइन

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल आने वाले लोगों के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार कर रहा निगम - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल आने वाले लोगों के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार कर रहा निगम
  • पार्किंग व्यवस्था ठेकेदार भरोसे, मनमर्जी से कर रहे इस्तेमाल, खामियाजा भुगत रहे आम लोग
  • रैयती जमीन नहीं मिलने का हवाला देते हुए अफसर स्थाई पार्किंग का प्लान कागजों में फंसा कर रखे हुए

रांची नगर निगम की टीम रोजाना रोड पर लगे वाहनों से जुर्माना वसूल रही है या जब्त कर रही है। इस वजह से लोगों के साथ उसकी बकझक हो रही है। मंगलवार को सेवा सदन हॉस्पिटल के सामने ऐसी ही स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई। निगम ने हॉस्पिटल के सामने खाली जमीन पर पार्किंग का ठेका दे रखा है, लेकिन ठेकेदार पार्किंग स्थल पर गुमटी-ठेला-खोमचा लगवाकर प्रतिमाह 600 से 1000 रुपए वसूली करता है। इस वजह से हॉस्पिटल आए मरीजों के परिजन अपने वाहन हॉस्पिटल के सामने रोड पर ही लगाते हैं।

निगम की टीम हॉस्पिटल की जांच करने पहुंची तो वहां जाम लग गया। यह देखकर उपनगर आयुक्त शंकर यादव और कुंवर सिंह पाहन बिफर पड़े। उन्होंने निगम के धावा दल को बुलाकर हॉस्पिटल के सामने लगे करीब 10 दो पहिया वाहनों को उठवा लिया। सभी वाहनों को जब्त करके बकरी बाजार स्थित निगम स्टोर में ले जाया गया। जिनके वाहन थे, वे जुर्माना देने को तैयार थे, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने उनकी एक नहीं सुनी।

बड़ा सवाल- ठेकेदार से क्यों नहीं पूछा कैसा लगाया किराया

रोज की अव्यवस्था पर प्रशासन की आंखें बंद
रोज की अव्यवस्था पर प्रशासन की आंखें बंद

निगम के अधिकारियों ने पार्किंग ठेकेदार को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि रोड पर वाहन लगा तो ठेका रद्द कर देंगे। लेकिन, यह नहीं पूछा कि रोड पर लगने वाले वाहनों से पार्किंग शुल्क क्यों वसूल रहा और पार्किंग क्षेत्र में दुकानें लगवाकर पैसे कैसे वसूले। इधर, सेवा सदन हॉस्पिटल की बाउंड्री से सटे नाली को पूरी तरह ढक दिया गया है। उसके ऊपर टाइल्स लगाकर लोहे का जंजीर लगाकर घेर दिया गया था, ताकि कोई वहां वाहन न लगा दे। इसे देखते हुए उप नगर आयुक्त कुंवर सिंह पाहन ने नाली के ऊपर लगाए गए जंजीर को जब्त करने का निर्देश दिया।

समाधान के लिए ये हो सकते हैं विकल्प

डेली मार्केट फल-सब्जी मंडी को पार्किंग सह मार्केटिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स बनाया जा सकता है
डेली मार्केट फल-सब्जी मंडी को पार्किंग सह मार्केटिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स बनाया जा सकता है

नगर निगम एमजी रोड में 15 स्थानों पर सड़क बेचकर निगम सालाना 35 लाख रुपए से अधिक की कमाई कर रहा है। लेकिन, रैयती जमीन नहीं मिलने का हवाला देते हुए अफसर स्थाई पार्किंग का प्लान कागजों में फंसा कर रखे हुए हैं। जबकि, एमजी रोड में नगर निगम की खुद की जमीन इतनी है कि वहां पार्किंग बन जाए तो रोड पर वाहन लगाने की नौबत ही नहीं आएगी। निगम के एक पूर्व टाउन प्लानर की माने तो एमजी रोड में निगम की जमीन पर डेली मार्केट फल-सब्जी मंडी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मार्केट बना है। यहां मल्टी स्टोरी पार्किंग सह मार्केट बनाया जा सकता है। इससे सेवा सदन के रास्ते में भी वाहनों का दबाव कम होगा। हनुमान मंदिर के बगल में स्थित टैक्सी स्टैंड में वेंडर मार्केट व पार्किंग बन सकता है। अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक के पास स्थित शास्त्री मार्केट और सैनिक मार्केट की जमीन पर पार्किंग बनाई जा सकती है।

