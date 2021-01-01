पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जश्न-जहरा:इस्लाम में मां के चरणों में जन्नत और पिता को जन्नत का द्वार कहा गया है

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • मस्जिद जाफरिया में जश्न-जहरा, मौलाना मूसवी ने दिया संदेश

मस्जिद जाफरिया में मंगलवार को पैगंबर मुहम्मद (सल.) की बेटी हजरत बीबी फातिमा के जन्मदिवस पर जश्न जहरा किया गया। अध्यक्षता झारखंड हज कमेटी के सदस्य मौलाना हाजी सैयद तहजीबुल हसन रिजवी ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि महिलाएं हजरत बीबी फातिमा द्वारा बताए गए रास्ते पर चलती हैं, तो उनके बच्चे जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज उठाते हुए दिखाई देंगे। हजरत बीबी फातिमा के जीवन का अनुसरण करके इस युग में भी एक बेहतर समाज बनाना संभव है।

वहीं, मुख्य अतिथि मौलाना सैयद मूसवी रजा ने कहा कि इस्लाम में मां के चरणों के नीचे स्वर्ग और पिता को स्वर्ग का द्वार (दरवाजा) कहा जाता है। पैगंबरे इस्लाम को अल्लाह ने हजरत खदीजा के गर्भ से एक बेटी अता किया जिसका नाम फातिमा पड़ा। आमद ए जहरा के आने पर पैगंबर ने सजद-ए-शुक्र अदा किया। उन्होंने लोगों को नसीहत देते हुए कहा कि अगर हमारी महिलाओं को पश्चिमी सभ्यता से बचकर इस्लामी जीवन जीना है, तो उन्हें सीरत जहरा पर अमल करना होगा।

