  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • In Jharkhand, We Beat Corona A Million Times, The Recovery Rate Reached 95.08 Percent; Active Case Below 18 In 100 Districts

कोविड-19:झारखंड में हमने कोरोना को एक लाख बार हराया, रिकवरी रेट 95.08 फीसदी पहुंचा; 18 जिलाें में एक्टिव केस 100 से भी नीचे

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोरोना रिकवरी रेट में झारखंड देश में छठे स्थान पर, अब एक्टिव मरीज सिर्फ 5172 ही हैं

झारखंड में कोरोना को हम एक लाख बार हरा चुके हैं। बुधवार को राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 100002 पहुंच गई। इसके साथ ही अब रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 95.08 फीसदी हो गया है। तेजी से कोरोना को शिकस्त देने के मामले में झारखंड देशभर में छठे स्थान पर है।

यही कारण है कि राज्य में कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 5172 ही रह गई है। सबसे अच्छी बात है कि 24 जिलों में से 18 जिलों में अब एक्टिव केस की संख्या 100 से भी नीचे पहुंच चुकी हैं। संक्रमण से मुक्त होने की यही रफ्तार रही तो राज्य में जनवरी-2021 तक एक्टिव केस एक हजार से भी नीचे पहुंच जाएंगे।

इधर, राज्य में 284 नए मरीज, 3 की मौत

राज्य में बुधवार को 284 मरीज मिले। वहीं 314 संक्रमित ठीक होकर अस्पताल से घर भी लौटे। जबकि तीन संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। जहां नए मरीज मिले हैं, उनमें रांची से 78, बोकारो से 40, चतरा से 1, देवघर से 11, धनबाद से 37, दुमका से 3, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 29, गढ़वा से 2, गिरिडीह से 9, गोड्डा से 5, गुमला से 16, हजारीबाग से 6, खूंटी से 1, लातेहार से 1, लोहरदगा से 4, पलामू से 4, रामगढ़ से 13, साहेबगंज से 1, सरायकेला से 11, सिमडेगा से 8, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 5 लोग शामिल हैं।

इसलिए हार रहा कोराना... सैंपल टेस्ट में तेजी

  • सरकार ने कोविड गाइडलाइन को लेकर सख्ती की।
  • लोगों ने भी स्थिति की गंभीरता समझी, सरकार के निर्देश माने।
  • प्रशासन लगातार जागरूकता अभियान चलाता रहा।
  • मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और सैनिटाइजेशन का पालन हुआ।
