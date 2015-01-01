पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का कारोबार:कांटाटोली में पति-पत्नी स्कूटी पर बेच रहे थे नशीली दवा, गिरफ्तार, नशीली दवा बेचने में हर दिन 500 से 1000 रुपए की कमाई होती है

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • रविवार की शाम 5.30 बजे दोनों कांटाटोली-बहुबाजार रोड में स्थित गुड़िया पेट्रोल पंप के पास स्कूटी से नशीली दवा नशेड़ियों को बेच रहे थे

जल्दी में ज्यादा पैसे कमाने की लालच में पति-पत्नी को जेल जाना पड़ा। लोअर बाजार पुलिस ने स्कूटी से पति-पत्नी को नशीली दवा बेचते हुए गिरफ्तार किया, जिन्हें सोमवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। गिरफ्तार पति-पत्नी नेताजी नगर कांटाटोली निवासी राधानाथ मालाकार (36) व सुजाता सेन (34) है। दोनों के पास से पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित दवाएं जब्त की। इसमें 15 पीस ओनारेक्स सीरप, नाइट्रोजन-10 टैबलेट पांच पत्ता, स्पास्मो फोर्ट कैपसूल आठ पत्ता और अल्प्रासोल 12 पत्ता जब्त किया गया।

रविवार की शाम 5.30 बजे दोनों कांटाटोली-बहुबाजार रोड में स्थित गुड़िया पेट्रोल पंप के पास स्कूटी से नशीली दवा नशेड़ियों को बेच रहे थे। उसी दौरान पुलिस की गश्ती पार्टी वहां से गुजरने के दौरान देखा। जब दोनों का पीछा किया तो वे बहु बाजार से चुटिया की ओर भागने लगे। पुलिस ने स्कूटी को गणपत नगर मोड़ के पास रोका और तलाशी ली तो उसमें से काफी मात्रा में नशीली दवाएं मिलीं। गिरफ्तार पति-पत्नी ने बताया कि दवा दुकानों में सख्ती होने की वजह से नशेड़ियों को ये दवाएं नहीं मिल पा रही थी, इसलिए उन्होंने ये धंधा शुरू किया। नशे की दवा बेचने में हर दिन 500 से 1000 रुपए की कमाई हो जाती थी।

