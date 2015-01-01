पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी नतीजा:झारखंड विधानसभा उपचुनाव में दाेनाें सीटें महागठबंधन काे, हेमंत का गढ़ और मजबूत, दुमका में छाया बसंत, बेरमाे में कांग्रेस का मंगल

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • मसलिया फिर बना झामुमाे का संकटमाेचक, 11 राउंड पीछे हाेने के बाद मिली बढ़त

बसंत ऋतु आने में भले ही अभी देर हाे, लेकिन दुमका में बसंत का आगाज हाे गया। बेरमाे में भी महागठबंधन का मंगल रहा। उपचुनाव में दाेनाें ही सीटें महागठबंधन काे मिली। दुमका में झामुमाे के बसंत साेरेन ने भाजपा की लुईस मरांडी काे 6842 वाेट से ताे बेरमाे में कांग्रेस के कुमार जयमंगल उर्फ अनूप सिंह ने भाजपा के याेगेश्वर महताे बाटुल काे 14,225 वाेटाें से हरा दिया।

बसंत साेरेन काे 80,559 और लुईस मरांडी काे 73,717 वाेट मिले। इसी तरह जयमंगल काे 94,022 और याेगेश्वर बाटुल काे 79,797 वाेट मिले। 2019 के चुनाव में दुमका में हेमंत साेरेन ने लुईस मरांडी काे और बेरमाे में कुमार जयमंगल के पिता राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने याेगेश्वर महताे बाटुल काे हराया था। बसंत सोरेन बुधवार को शपथ लेंगे।

दुमका में बसंत साेरेन ने लुईस मरांडी काे, बेरमाे में कुमार जयमंगल ने याेगेश्वर महताे बाटुल काे हराया

राेचक तथ्य

  • दुमका शहर में पिछले चुनाव में झामुमाे काे 6064 वाेट मिले थे, इस बार 5957 वाेट मिले।
  • लुईस के पैतृक गांव बड़तल्ली के एक बूथ पर बसंत काे 364 में 219 वाेट मिले।
  • दुमका में भाजपा-झामुमाे के बाद और बेरमो में 11 प्रत्याशियों से ज्यादा वोट नोटा को मिले।

दुमका विधानसभा सीट

बसंत सोरेन
बसंत सोरेन

जीते- बसंत सोरेन (झामुमाे) 80559 वोट

हारे- लुईस मरांडी (भाजपा) 73717 वोट

बेरमो विधानसभा सीट

कुमार जयमंगल
कुमार जयमंगल

जीते- कुमार जयमंगल (कांग्रेस) 94022

हारे- योगेश्वर महतो बाटुल (भाजपा) 79797

