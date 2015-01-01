पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • In The Temple Where The Young Man Had Fed Water, The Girl In Unrequited Love Swung From The Same Loop, Working As A Data Entry In The Doordarshan Center.

आत्महत्या:मंदिर में जहां युवक ने पिलाया था पानी, एकतरफा प्यार में युवती वही फंदे से झूली, दूरदर्शन केंद्र में डाटा इंट्री का काम करती थी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गया की युवती रांची दूरदर्शन केंद्र में डाटा इंट्री का काम करती थी
  • मंदिर में आत्महत्या }मृतका के दोस्तों ने पुलिस को बताया

रातू रोड आर्यपुरी शिव मंदिर परिसर में गुरुवार रात 9.28 बजे मधु गुंजन नाम की युवती ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। शुक्रवार सुबह पुजारी जब पूजा करने आए, तो देखा कि मंदिर परिसर के एक कोने में दुपट्टे का फंदा बनाकर एक युवती लटकी हुई है। पास ही उसकी स्कूटी और मोबाइल फोन भी पड़ा था। उन्होंने तुरंत आसपास के लोगों को सूचना दी, ताे बड़ी संख्या में लोग जुट गए। सूचना मिलते ही सुखदेवनगर थाना पुलिस ने पहुंची और शव को फंदे से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रिम्स भेजा। मधु देवी मंडप रोड में किराए के मकान में रहती थी और दूरदर्शन केंद्र रांची में डाटा इंट्री का काम करती थी। वह मूल रूप से बिहार के गया की रहने वाली थी।

मृतका के माता-पिता की बचपन में ही सड़क दुर्घटना में हो चुकी है मौत, चाचा-चाची करते थे देखभाल
युवती के दोस्त पुरुषोत्तम ने बताया कि मधु जब काफी छोटी थी, उसी समय उसके माता- पिता का सड़क दुर्घटना में निधन हाे गया था। उसके चाचा -चाची ने अच्छे तरीके से देखभाल करते हुए मधु का लालन-पालन किया था। लगभग 8 वर्ष पहले वह रांची आई थी और अपने चचेरा भाई के साथ रहकर एमए तक की पढ़ाई पूरी की थी। इसके बाद 3 वर्ष पहले से वह दूरदर्शन केंद्र में काम करने लगी थी। उसके दीदी-जीजा जमशेदपुर में रहते हैं।

एंकर बनकर मां का सपना पूरा करना चाहती थी गुंजन

मधु का दोस्त पुरुषोेत्तम
मधु का दोस्त पुरुषोेत्तम

पुलिस पूछताछ में मृतका मधु गुंजन के दाेस्ताें ने बताया कि एंकर बनकर वह अपनी मां के सपने काे पूरा करना चाहती थी। हालांकि, फिलहाल वह दूरदर्शन केंद्र रांची में डाटा इंट्री का काम करती थी। मधु के एक दोस्त पुरुषाेत्तम ने बताया है कि वह कहती थी कि जब तीन वर्ष की थी, तब उसके माता-पिता की सड़क दुर्घटना में माैत हाे गई, उसके बादे चाचा-चाची ने उसे पाला। बचपन में दादी अक्सर उसे कहती थी कि बड़ा हाेने पर उसकी मां उसे एंकर बनाना चाहती थी। दादी से सुनी किस्से के आधार पर मधु ने ठान लिया था कि उसे हर हाल में एंकर ही बनना है। अपने लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए उसने गया से रांची आकर जर्नलिज्म की पढ़ाई की। उसके बाद दुरदर्शन में अच्छी सैलरी पर काम कर रही थी। इसके साथ ही योगा में भी एमए कर रही थी। फिलहाल सब कुछ ठीक चल रहा था लेकिन अचानक वह आत्महत्या कर ली। हालांकि, कुछ माह पहले ही उसने मुझसे यह प्रॉमिस किया था कि वह कभी भी आत्महत्या करने की बात नहीं करेगी।

मोबाइल में लिखी- निकलते हैं लंबे सफर पर...बाय

मंदिर परिसर में लगी लोगों की भीड़
मंदिर परिसर में लगी लोगों की भीड़

मधु ने आत्महत्या से पहले अपने मोबाइल फोन में स्टार का स्टेटस लगाकर लिखा था- निकलते हैं लंबे सफर पर... बाय। स्टार नाम का युवक दिल्ली में रहता है। पुलिस ने मधु के मोबाइल से स्टार का कुछ फोटो भी बरामद किया है। जांच में यह भी पता चला है कि मधु दिवाली में स्टार के पास दिल्ली जाने वाली थी।

28 अगस्त को काट ली थी नस

मधु को डिप्रेशन में देखकर अक्सर उसके दोस्त उसे घर चले जाने की सलाह देते थे, लेकिन वह रोने लगती थी। पुरुषोत्तम ने बताया कि 28 अगस्त को एकतरफा प्यार में उसने अपने हाथ की नस काट ली थी।

दोस्तों ने सीआईपी में कराया था इलाज

मधु के दोस्तों के मुताबिक, कुछ वर्ष पहले अष्टमी के दिन ही अशोक से उसकी मुलाकात हुई थी, उसके बाद से वह अष्टमी को अपने लिए खुशी का दिन समझती थी। अशोक के इनकार के बाद से वह डिप्रेशन में थी। दोस्तों ने सीआईपी में उसका इलाज भी कराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें