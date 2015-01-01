पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी कर रही पड़ताल:वर्ष 2019 में भी केंद्र ने दिया था संस्थानों और छात्रों के भौतिक सत्यापन का निर्देश, फिर भी हुआ 39 करोड़ का छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला

रांची41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग, बैंक, जिला कल्याण कार्यालय या अल्पसंख्यक वित्त निगम कौन है जिम्मेवार

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों के जिस प्री मैट्रिक डीबीटी छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की पूरे प्रदेश में गूंज हो रही है, उसे रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने वर्ष 2019 में झारखंड के सभी संस्थानों और सभी लाभुक छात्रों का फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन कराने का निर्देश दिया था। फिर भी प्री मैट्रिक और पोस्ट मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति में करीब 39 करोड़ रुपए का घोटाला हुआ।

अब जबकि कल्याण विभाग ने एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) से इस घोटाले की जांच का निर्णय लिया है, इसमें इस बिंदु पर भी पड़ताल होगी कि कल्याण विभाग, बैंक, जिला कल्याण कार्यालय या अल्पसंख्यक वित्त एवं विकास निगम में इस घोटाले के लिए कौन-कौन जिम्मेवार हैं। केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण कार्य मंत्रालय के तत्कालीन सचिव शैलेश ने 5 जुलाई 2019 को झारखंड सरकार को भेजे पत्र में निर्देश दिया था कि राष्ट्रीय छात्रवृत्ति पोर्टल में झारखंड के सूचीबद्ध सभी विद्यालयों और कॉलेजों समेत आवेदकों का भी सत्यापन करना है।

सभी संस्थानों की मान्यता मिलने की स्थिति, कुल अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों की संख्या, संस्थान को आवंटित यूजर आईडी एवं पासवर्ड की स्थिति, उसका उपयोग करनेवाले कर्मी का नाम, मोबाइल नंबर, वहां के प्रधानाध्यापक का नाम, उनका मोबाइल नंबर आदि की जानकारी मांगी गई थी। आश्चर्य की बात है कि राज्य अल्पसंख्यक वित्त निगम ने जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारियों को ये जानकारियां भेजीं, फिर भी अधिकतर जिलों में अनियमितताएं हुईं।

लाभुक संस्थानों की संख्या 46000 से घटकर 3100 हो गई थी

पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में करायी गयी जांच के बाद लाभुक संस्थानों की संख्या 46000 से घटकर 3100 हो गई थी। इसी प्रकार लगभग दो लाख आवेदन में से मात्र 95000 को ही छात्रवृत्ति मिली। फिर भी इस बात से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता कि इतने कम संख्या में चयनित संस्थानों में भी सैकड़ों फर्जी निकले। 95 हजार लाभुकों के नाम पर अधिकतर फर्जी लाभुकों के खाते में ही छात्रवृत्ति के पैसे गए।

डीबीटी के माध्यम से सीधे छात्रों के खाते में जाती है राशि

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों के प्री मैट्रिक, पोस्ट मैट्रिक और मेरिट कम मींस छात्रवृत्ति के लिए चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं के खाते में केंद्र सरकार की ओर से डीबीटी के माध्यम से पैसे भेजे जाते हैं। नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल पर संस्थान के अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा आवेदन भरा जाता है। केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मंत्रालय ने इस साल भी राज्य सरकार को जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है। पूर्व में हुए घोटाले को देखते हुए अब इस बार यह देखना महत्वपूर्ण है कि आखिर अनियमितताओं को रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार क्या कदम उठाती है।

