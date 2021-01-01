पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In Two Hours, By Putting Two Clone Checks, The Government Displaced 10 Crore Rupees From The Displaced, The MLA Asked In The Meeting If The Disclosure

झारखंड का सबसे बड़ा साइबर फ्रॉड:दो घंटे में दो क्लोन चेक लगाकर सरकारी खाते से विस्थापितों के 10 करोड़ रुपए उड़ाए, विधायक ने बैठक में पूछा तो हुआ खुलासा

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • गढ़वा के डोमनी बराज के विस्थापितों की मुआवजा राशि में 2019 में लगी सेंध, सीबीआई जांच जारी
  • बराज प्रभावितों को मुआवजा राशि देने से संबंधित भवनाथपुर विधायक भानु प्रताप शाही के सवाल पर यह खुलासा हुआ

साइबर अपराधियों ने अब सरकारी खजाने में भी सेंध लगानी शुरू कर दी है। विशेष भू-अर्जन विभाग के खाते से क्लोन चेक के जरिए दो घंटे में 10 करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए। यह राशि गढ़वा के खरौंधी प्रखंड में डाेमनी नदी पर बनने वाले 6.60 किमी लंबे बराज के विस्थापितों को मुआवजा देने के लिए थी। बराज प्रभावितों को मुआवजा राशि देने से संबंधित भवनाथपुर विधायक भानु प्रताप शाही के सवाल पर यह खुलासा हुआ। साइबर अपराधियाें ने एसबीआई की मेदिनीनगर शाखा से पहले 9 करोड़ निकाले, फिर एक करोड़ रुपए निकालकर राशि पुणे ट्रांसफर कर दी। अब इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई कर रही है।

जल संसाधन विभाग 41 करोड़ की लागत से खराैंधी में डोमनी नदी पर बराज बना रहा है। बराज के कारण विस्थापित होने वाले रैयतों को मुआवजा देने के लिए विशेष भू-अर्जन विभाग के खाते में यह राशि भेजी गई थी। लेकिन नवंबर-2019 में साइबर अपराधियों ने क्लोन चेक के जरिए मुआवजा राशि निकाल ली। जिला समन्वय एवं निगरानी समिति की बैठक में विधायक ने मुआवजे का मुद्दा उठाया तो कधवन बांध प्रबंधन के कार्यपालक अभियंता आफताब आलम ने बताया कि साइबर अपराधियाें ने 10 कराेड़ रुपए निकाल लिए हैं। जांच चल रही है। ऐसे में रैयताें काे भुगतान नहीं किया जा सकता।

क्या है योजना- 41 करोड़ रुपए से बनना है 6.60 किमी बराज

खरौंधी प्रखंंड में डोमनी नदी पर झारखंड सरकार ने बराज बनाने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की थी। 30 जुलाई 2013 को तत्कालीन केंद्रीय ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री जयराम रमेश ने शिलान्यास किया था। 41 करोड़ की लागत से 6.60 किमी लंबा बराज बनना था। इसकी चाैड़ाई 58 मीटर, ऊंचाई 14 मीटर निर्धारित है। बराज के पास रहने वाले रैयताें के मुआवजा के लिए सरकार ने राशि भेजी थी, लेकिन साइबर अपराधियाें ने 10 करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए।

जानिए कैसे होती है क्लोन चेक से ठगी

आपके चेक का डिटेल्स जुटाने के बाद नया चेक प्रिंट कराते हैं, आवेदन दे खाते से मोबाइल नंबर हटवा देते हैं

साइबर एक्सपर्ट दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि ठग चेक क्लोनिंग के लिए बैंक एकाउंट, अफसर के हस्ताक्षर, चेक बुक का डिटेल्स जुटाते हैं। फिर उसी बैंक का किसी दूसरे के नाम से चेकबुक जुगाड़ते हैं। उसे कैमिकल से मिटा जुगाड़ चेक में डिटेल्स भर प्रिंट कर लेते हैं। क्लोन चेक तैयार। भुनाने से पहले आवेदन देकर खाताधारी का मोबाइल नंबर भी हटवा देते हैं।

सांसद-विधायक बोले- गरीब किसानों के पैसे की लूट में अफसर-बैंक की मिलीभगत

पलामू के सांसद वीडी राम ने कहा कि रैयताें के मुआवजे की राशि साइबर अपराधियाें ने उड़ा दी। विभागीय अफसर, कर्मचारी और बैंक के लाेगाें की मिलीभगत के बिना ऐसा घाेटाला नहीं हाे सकता। मामले की सीबीआई जांच चल रही है। घाेटालेबाज जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे। वहीं, भवनाथपुर विधायक भानुप्रताप शाही ने कहा कि गरीब किसानों व विस्थापितों के लिए जिला प्रशासन से राशि की तत्काल रिकवरी की मांग की गई है।

अब जांच को बनेगी विभागीय कमेटी

विभागीय स्तर पर जांच के लिए कमेटी बनाई जा रही है। मेदिनीनगर में विभाग और बैंक के अधिकारी-कर्मियों पर केस दर्ज कराया गया है।

-राजेश कुमार पाठक, डीसी, गढ़वा

