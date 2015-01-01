पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड सरकार ने सीबीआई को किया बैन:केंद्र सरकार और सीबीआई को पत्र भेज दी आदेश की जानकारी

10 मिनट पहले
सीबीआई को अपने यहां बैन करने वाला झारखंड छठा राज्य है।
  • इसकी कॉपी केंद्रीय गृह सचिव, डीओपीटी सचिव और सीबीआई निदेशक को भेज दी गई है।

रांची झारखंड सरकार और केंद्र सरकार के बीच चल रहे टकराव के बीच गुरुवार को राज्य सरकार ने एक बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए सीबीआई ( केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो) राज्य में जांच और छापेमारी की दी गई अनुमति वापस ले ली है ।राज्य गृह विभाग द्वारा इस आशय का आदेश जारी कर दिया गया है। इसकी कॉपी केंद्रीय गृह सचिव, डीओपीटी सचिव और सीबीआई निदेशक को भेज दी गई है। जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि अब सीबीआई को राज्य में किसी जांच से पहले उसकी अनुमति लेनी होगी । पहले अविभाजित बिहार के समय में 1996 में राज्य सरकार की ओर से जो सीबीआई जनरल कंसेंट दिया गया था, उसे अब वापस ले लिया है।

झारखंड से पहले पांच राज्य कर चुका है ऐसा
सीबीआई को अपने यहां बैन करने वाला झारखंड छठा राज्य है। ये सभी गैर भाजपा शासित हैं। इससे पूर्व केरल, राजस्थान, आंध्र प्रदेश, पश्चिम बंगाल और छत्तीसगढ़ शामिल है। आंध्र प्रदेश की तत्कालीन चंद्रबाबू नायडू सरकार ने एनडीए से अलग होने के बाद वर्ष 2018 में सीबीआई को राज्य में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा चुका है । बाद में आंध्र प्रदेश के तत्कालीन सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू का समर्थन करने के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने भी यही काम की। छत्तीसगढ़ की कांग्रेस सरकार ने 2019 में सीबीआई को राज्य में जांच के लिए दिया गया जनरल कंसेंट वापस ले लिया है । पायलट के विद्रोह के बीच गहलोत सरकार ने इस साल सीबीआई से जनरल कंसेंट वापस ले चुका है।

संगीन अपराधों की जांच के लिए पड़ती है जरूरत

सीबीआई का संचालन दिल्ली स्पेशल पुलिस इस्टेब्लिसमेंट (डीएसपीई) एक्ट के तहत होता है। इसकी धारा 6 सीबीआई को दिल्ली समेत किसी भी केंद्रशासित प्रदेश से बाहर संबंधित राज्य सरकार की अनुमति के बिना उस राज्य में जांच करने से रोकती है। मूल तौर पर सीबीआई के क्षेत्राधिकार में सिर्फ केंद्र सरकार के विभाग और कर्मचारी आते हैं, इसलिए उसे राज्य सरकार के विभागों और कर्मचारियों अथवा राज्यों में संगीन अपराधों की की जांच के लिए अनुमति की जरूरत पड़ती है।

