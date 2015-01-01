पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चान्हाे में छात्रवृत्ति घाेटाला:प्रखंड के 26 स्कूलों की जांच में हुआ फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा, 248 की जगह 837 बच्चे दिखाकर निकाल लिए पैसे

  • कई स्कूलाें में हाॅस्टल नहीं है, लेकिन फर्जी दस्तावेज के जरिए लाखाें रुपए निकाल लिए गए

अल्पसंख्यक छात्राें के छात्रवृत्ति घाेटाले की परतें राेज खुल रही हैं। अब चान्हाे में 63 लाख रुपए का नया घाेटाला सामने आया है। यहां चार स्कूलाें में 248 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र मिले जबकि 837 छात्राें के नाम पर पैसे निकाल लिए गए। यह खुलासा तब हुआ, जब रांची डीसी छवि रंजन के निर्देश पर बीडीओ-सीओ ने चान्हाे के 26 स्कूलाें की जांच की। बीडीओ विजय कुमार ने बताया कि एक सप्ताह में उन्हाेंने 12 और सीओ प्रवीण कुमार सिंह ने 14 स्कूलाें की जांच की। इनमें कई स्कूलों में फर्जीवाड़ा पाया गया। हेराफेरी सामने आने के बाद कई संचालक स्कूल बंद कर फरार हो गए हैं।

चामा के कॉन्गनेशन पब्लिक स्कूल में एक भी बच्चा नहीं, 217 के नाम पर निकाले पैसे

कई स्कूलाें में हाॅस्टल नहीं है, लेकिन फर्जी दस्तावेज के जरिए लाखाें रुपए निकाल लिए गए। सरना आदिवासी बच्चों को भी ईसाई (अल्पसंख्यक) दिखाकर हेराफेरी की गई है। सबसे ज्यादा हेराफेरी चामा के कॉन्गनेशन पब्लिक स्कूल में की गई है। वहां 2019-2020 में 217 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं को छात्रवृत्ति और हाॅस्टल लाभ के नाम पर पैसे दिए गए। लेकिन एक भी छात्र स्कूल में नहीं है। प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि कल्याण पदाधिकारी बिनोद लकड़ा और सीआरपी मोजिबुल अंसारी के कहने पर उन्होंने सारे कागजात शफत उर्फ सोनू नामक किसी व्यक्ति को दिया था, इसके बाद की जानकारी उन्हें नही है। टांगर के मदरसा लील बनात में 243 बच्चों की छात्रवृत्ति निकाली गई है। वहां 214 बच्चे ही नामांकित हैं।

