झारखंड कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कोरोना संक्रमित:लक्षण दिखने पर वित्त मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव ने कराई थी जांच, मेडिका में एडमिट किए गए

रांची19 मिनट पहले
झारखंड के वित्त मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव को मेडिका अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • सोमवार को कांग्रेस के किसान आंदोलन में भी उन्होंने हिस्सा लिया था

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व झारखंड के वित्त मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्हें शाम को मेडिका अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मेडिका के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट अनिल शर्मा ने बताया कि अभी उनकी तबीयत स्थिर बनी हुई है। डॉक्टर विजय मिश्रा की देखरेख में उनका इलाज चल रहा है।

फीवर आने पर कराई थी जांच
उरांव को आज सुबह से ही बुखार था। लक्षण दिखने पर उन्होंने अपनी जांच कराई। जांच में उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद उन्हें मेडिका में एडमिट कराया गया है।

नहीं आए दफ्तर
रामेश्वर उरांव मंगलवार को पार्टी के किसी भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं हुए। सोमवार तक वे प्रदेश कांग्रेस ऑफिस आए थे। कांग्रेस के किसान आंदोलन में भी उन्होंने हिस्सा लिया था। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए थे।

