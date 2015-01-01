पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज नहाय-खाय:पवित्रता और सात्विकता के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी जरूरी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
मां छठ में बाहर से कौन-कौन लोग आ रहे हैं। जो आनेवाले हैं वे अबतक क्यों नहीं आए, कब पहुंचेंगे

छठ कथा: कोरोना काल में हो रहे छठ में कई चीजें बदल गई हैं, लोगों की आस्था बढ़ी है पर तरीके बदल रहे हैं। घर-घर में तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी है। नए बदलावों को लेकर कई तरह की बातें हो रही हैं, जिसे हमने समझने का प्रयास किया और अगले दो दिन संदेशों के जरिए इसे आप तक पहुंचाएंगे।

यात्रा में सतर्कता जरूरी: मां छठ में बाहर से कौन-कौन लोग आ रहे हैं। जो आनेवाले हैं वे अबतक क्यों नहीं आए, कब पहुंचेंगे

बिटिया इस बार छठी मइया से सबके स्वास्थ्य की कामना हम घर से करेंगे। कोरोना में बस-ट्रेन की भीड़ में आना खतरनाक हो सकता है, तुम ऑनलाइन पूजा दिखा देना। अगले साल सबके साथ धूमधाम से छठ करेंगे।

छठ सामग्री में मास्क भी: अजी सुनती हो, बाजार जा रहे हैं, और कुछ घटा नहीं हैं ना बार-बार भीड़ में बाजार जाना ठीक नहीं

एजी, छठ सामग्री की लिस्ट में इस बार ग्लव्स, मास्क और सेनिटाइजर लाना नहीं भुलिएगा... लिख लिजिएगा। अपने लोगोंं को भी देना है और दूसरे व्रतियों को भी देकर पुण्य कमाना है।

नदी-तालाबों में स्नान नहीं: मां! महीनों हो गए हम तालाब और नदियों में नहीं गए। छठ में जब तुम अर्ध्य दोगी तो हमलोग खूब नहाएंगे

बेटा, इस बार घर में ही नहा-धोकर तैयार हो जाना, नदी में इस बार नहाने से बचना है। सरकार ने भी कहा है कि नदी या इसके आसपास थूकेगा नहीं। नदी में गंदगी न फैले इसलिए वहां नहाना ठीक नहीं।

प्रसाद वितरण में सावधानी: बहना, खरना की तैयारी हो गई ना, रोटी और गुड़ के खीर वाली स्वादिष्ट प्रसाद खाने तो कई लोग आएंगे

नहीं बहना...तुम जरूर आना, पर दो गज की दूरी है जरूरी, इसलिए कम ही लोगों को बुलाया है। एक ही आदमी पूरे परिवार का प्रसाद ले जाएगा। इससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो जाएगा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

