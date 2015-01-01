पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड का हुआ रांची का होटल अशोका:ITDC ने झारखंड सरकार को बेचा अपना शेयर, दोनों के बीच हुआ करार

18 मिनट पहले
ITDC के साथ झारखंड सरकार का हुआ करार।
  • इस करार के साथ ही अब होटल में 62.5 फीसदी शेयर की हिस्सेदार झारखंड सरकार की होई गई है

राजधानी का प्रतिष्ठित होटल अशोका अब झारखंड सरकार का हो गया है । भारत पर्यटन विकास निगम (ITDC)और झारखंड सरकार के बीच होटल अशोका के शेयर होल्डरों के हस्तांतरण की प्रक्रिया मंगलवार को पूरी कर ली गई है। सचिवालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में ITDC और टूरिज्म विभाग ने करार पर हस्ताक्षर किया।

मालिकाना हक को हो रही थी मांग

इस करार के साथ ही अब होटल में 62.5 फीसदी शेयर की हिस्सेदार झारखंड सरकार की होई गई है। जबकि 37.5 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी बिहार सरकार की है। इससे पहले ITDC और बिहार पर्यटन के पास संयुक्त रूप से 87.75 प्रतिशत शेयर था। होटल के मालिकाना हक को लेकर झारखंड गठन के बाद से ही मांग होती रही है.

सीएम ने दिखाई थी दिलचस्पी
इससे पहले 25 जून को होटल अशोका को लेकर सीएम हेमंत सोरेन की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक की गयी थी। बैठक में यह निर्देश दिया गया था कि झारखंड सरकार होटल अशोका के सभी शेयर खरीदे। मुख्यमंत्री ने निर्देश दिया था कि रांची होटल अशोका झारखंड की बड़ी सपत्ति है। इसलिए इसे अपने पास ही रखेंगे।राज्य सरकार ने केंद्र और बिहार से होटल को चलाने का पूरा हक मांगा था। राज्य गठन के पहले आइटीडीसी का 51 प्रतिशत और बिहार का 49 प्रतिशत शेयर इसमें था। राज्य बनने के बाद बिहार के 49 प्रतिशत शेयर में से 12.25 प्रतिशत शेयर झारखंड को दे दिया गया था।

