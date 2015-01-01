पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेमंत सरकार के एक साल पूरा:जयंत बोले-राज्य सरकार की गलत नीतियों से खजाना खाली, भाजपा जारी करेगी श्वेत पत्र

रांची29 मिनट पहले
भाजपा सांसद जयंत सिन्हा ने राज्य सरकार को अयोग्य व दिशाहीन बताते हुए आरोप लगाया कि उसकी गलत नीतियों से राज्य का खजाना खाली हुआ है। अर्थव्यवस्था चौपट हो गई है। प्रदेश भाजपा मुख्यालय में प्रेस वार्ता में उन्होने कहा- रघुवर सरकार में 2018-19 की तुलना में 2019-20 के लिए राजस्व प्राप्तियों में 29.7% की वृद्धि हुई। पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने भरा खजाना सौंपा था। पर, 2020-21 के खराब बजट के कारण कैपेक्स में 29.8% की कमी आई, जिसमें कैपिटल आउटले 32.7% गिर गई। विनिर्माण पर खर्च कम हुए। सरकार के एक वर्ष पूरे होने पर भाजपा श्वेत पत्र जारी करेगी।

दुमका-बेरमो में भाजपा को जवाब मिल चुका है : कांग्रेस

भाजपा के श्वेत पत्र जारी करने के बयान पर कांग्रेस ने पलटवार किया है। पार्टी के प्रदेश प्रवक्ताओं आलोक दूबे, लाल किशोरनाथ शाहदेव व राजेश गुप्ता ने जयंत सिन्हा के बयान को बेबुनियाद बताया। कहा- भाजपा की झूठ का बेरमो व दुमका उपचुनाव में जनता जवाब दे चुकी है।

