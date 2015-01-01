पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली कटौती:जेबीवीएनएल ने बकाया भुगतान मामले में डीवीसी से मांगा एक महीने का समय

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • निदेशक केके वर्मा ने कहा कि डीवीसी को सूचित कर दिया गया है, अब 13 से बिजली कटौती नहीं होगी

झारखंड बिजली वितरण निगम लिमिटेड ने डीवीसी को पत्र लिखकर एक महीने का समय मांगा है। जेबीवीएनएल ने कहा है कि पुराने बकाए के तौर पर करीब 1450 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान केंद्र सरकार द्वारा झारखंड मद से कर दिया गया है।

पहले जो प्रतिमाह बिल 225 करोड़ होता था, अब यह जेबीवीएनएल का अपना ट्रांसमिशन नेटवर्क बन जाने के बाद घट कर 150 करोड़ रुपए पर आ गया है। अगले महीने डीवीसी को करीब 300 करोड़ रु. भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। निदेशक केके वर्मा ने कहा कि डीवीसी को सूचित कर दिया गया है, अब 13 से बिजली कटौती नहीं होगी।

