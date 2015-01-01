पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:जेई और एई शाम 6 से 11 बजे तक रहेंगे सबस्टेशन में, दिवाली और छठ में 24 घंटे होगी बिजली की आपूर्ति

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 13 से 22 नवंबर तक आपातकालीन स्थिति को छोड़कर किसी भी योजना के लिए शट डाउन नहीं होगा।

दीपावली और छठ में निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति को लेकर बिजली वितरण निगम लिमिटेड रांची एरिया बोर्ड के महाप्रबंधक पीके श्रीवास्तव ने मंगलवार को निर्देश जारी किया है। उन्होंने सभी 6 डिविजनों के कार्यपालक अभियंताओं से कहा कि लोड के पिकआवर शाम 6 से रात 11 बजे तक सहायक विद्युत अभियंता और कनीय विद्युत अभियंता को सबस्टेशन में रहेंगे और बिजली आपूर्ति पर निगरानी रखेंगे।

उपभोक्ताओं की जरूरत के अनुरूप कोई समस्या आती है, तो सुबह 11 से 11.15 बजे तक और रात 10 से 10.15 बजे तक ही बिजली बंद कर दुरुस्त करना होगा। प्रत्येक पाली में विद्युत शक्ति उपकेंद्र में मेंटेनेंस गैंग की तैनाती करने की बात कही गई, ताकि आकस्मिक समय में बाधित बिजली को कम समय में दुरुस्त किया जा सके।
सबस्टेशन में 2 दिनों के अंदर काम होगा पूरा

महाप्रबंधक पीके श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि सबस्टेशन में रख-रखाव का काम अविलंब पूरा करें। पीएसएस की अर्थिंग पावर, ट्रांसफाॅर्मर ऑयल और ब्रेकर की जांच दो दिनों के अंदर करें। सभी एचडी और एलटी लाइन का निरीक्षण भी पूरा करें। जहां जरूरत है वहां पेड़ों की डालियों की छंटाई सहित अन्य काम निर्धारित समय पर कर लें। अंत में मरम्मत में उपयोग में आने वाले सामग्रियों में ज्वाइंट कीट, टरमेंशन कीट, इंसुलेटर, तार सहित अन्य सामग्री पर्याप्त मात्रा में रखें। जहां कम क्षमता के ट्रांसफाॅर्मर लगे हैं, वहां दो दिनों में ट्रांसफाॅर्मर की क्षमता बढ़ाने की बात कही गई।

