  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • Jharkhand By election Ends Peacefully With Precautionary Measures, Voter Heavy On Corona And Naxalite Awe, 65 In Dumka, 60% Voting In Bermo

कोरोना काल में मतदान:एहतियाताें के साथ झारखंड उपचुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न, कोरोना व नक्सली खौफ पर वोटर भारी, दुमका में 65, बेरमो में 60% वोटिंग

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2019 में दुमका में 67.14 और बेरमो में पड़े थे 60.93% वोट
  • नक्सल प्रभावित अरमो के 3 बूथाें पर 73% वोटिंग

कोराेना काल में झारखंड की दो सीटों पर उपचुनाव में 2019 के चुनाव से वोट प्रतिशत थोड़ा कम रहा, पर मतदाताओं में उत्साह ज्यादा देखा गया। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच बेरमाे के नक्सल प्रभावित अरमो, नई बस्ती, गंडके के तीन बूथाें पर सबसे ज्यादा 73 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई। चुनाव पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण हुआ। राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी राहुल पुरवार ने बताया कि दुमका में ccccccइस बार 65.27 और बेरमाे में 60.20 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

हालांकि, यह अंतिम आंकड़ा नहीं है। दूर के क्षेत्रों से सूचनाएं आना बाकी हैं। ऐसे में वोट प्रतिशत कुछ बढ़ सकता है। 2019 में विधानसभा चुनाव में दुमका में 67.14 और बेरमो में 60.93 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े थे। इस तरह दुमका में 1.87 और बेरमो में 0.73 प्रतिशत वोट कम पड़े।

बिहार- दूसरे चरण में 54.44% मतदान

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में मंगलवार को दूसरे चरण की 94 सीटों पर मतदान हुआ। चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक शाम 5 बजे तक करीब 54.44% वोटिंग हो चुकी है। मुजफ्फरपुर में सर्वाधिक 56% मतदान हुआ है। दूसरे चरण में 1463 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं। 146 महिलाएं और एक ट्रांसजेंडर है। तीन चरणों में होने वाले चुनाव में पहले चरण में 55.9% मतदान हुआ था। तीसरे चरण के लिए 7 नवंबर को मतदान होगा।

