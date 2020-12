CM की NMC से गुहार:हेमंत सोरेन ने NMC को एक महीने में दोबारा लिखा पत्र, कहा- छात्रों के भविष्य के लिए एडमिशन पर लगी रोक को हटा दीजिए

Further to my previous appeal to #NMC to reconsider decision to stop fresh admission of students in the 3 Medical Colleges of Hazaribagh, Palamu and Dumka, I have spoken to Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan'ji & requested him to take timely consideration for students future. https://t.co/Hm3jVtaRiX pic.twitter.com/H4T3bEw96p