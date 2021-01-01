पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में वित्त मंत्री के बयान पर विवाद:कांग्रेस के विधायक ने कहा-प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का बयान कांग्रेस की विचारधारा के विपरीत

रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा था कि कभी रांची में आदिवासियों का निवास था। यहं बसे इलाकों का नाम उन्हीं के द्वारा दिया गया है। वे इलाके और नाम तो हैं, पर अब वहां आदिवासी नहीं रहते हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा था कि कभी रांची में आदिवासियों का निवास था। यहं बसे इलाकों का नाम उन्हीं के द्वारा दिया गया है। वे इलाके और नाम तो हैं, पर अब वहां आदिवासी नहीं रहते हैं।
  • रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा था- रांची में बिहारी और मारवड़ी आकर भर गए हैं

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और राज्य के वित्त मंत्री के एक बयान पर सियासत गरमा गई है। पार्टी के अंदर से ही विरोध के स्वर फुट रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर विधायक प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के बयान को गलत बता रहे हैं और पार्टी लाइन से अलग बता रहे हैं। दरअसल वित्त मंत्री ने शुक्रवार को एक कार्यक्रम में कहा था कि रांची में बिहारी और मारवाड़ी आकर भर गए हैं।

पार्टी के बेरमो विधायक कुमार जयमंगल सिंह ने वित्त मंत्री के बयान को कांग्रेस की विचारधारा के विपरीत बताया है। सोशल मीडिया पर उन्होंने लिखा है कि कांग्रेस की सोच है कि हिंदू मुस्लिम सिख इसाई आपस में है सब भाई भाई। यह बयान कांग्रेस विचारधारा के विपरीत है और कांग्रेस की आत्मा को चोट पहुंचाने का कार्य करता है। बिरसा की महान धरती पर रहने वाला हर व्यक्ति झारखंडी है और अपने कर्मों से इस धरती को सींच रहा है।

व्यक्ति विशेष की सोच, कांग्रेस की नहीं हो सकती
वहीं कंग्रेस की महगामा विधायक दीपीका पांडेय सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है कि ये किसी एक व्यक्ति विशेष की सोंच हो सकती है कंग्रेस की नहीं। भारतीय इतिहास की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी कांग्रेस आज भी जोड़ने में विश्वास रखती है तोड़ने में नहीं। सनद रहे जब भारत एक है तो इसके हर राज्य हर ज़िले हर धर्म-जाति के लोग भी एक हैं।

वित्त मंत्री का बयान गलत, अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट करें- मारवाड़ी सहायक समिति
मारवाड़ी सहायक समिति के अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि पूरा मारवाड़ी समाज वित्त मंत्री के बयान की निंदा करता है। एक अहम पद पर बैठे परिपक्व व्यक्ति से इस तरह के बयान की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती है। किसी जाति विशेष के लिए ऐसा कहना गलत है। मारवाड़ी जहं जाते हैं वहीं की संस्कृति में रच बस जाते हैं। उन्हें इस पर अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि वे किस संदर्भ में ऐसी बात कर रहे हैं। जाति विशेष पर टिप्पणी करना उचित नहीं।

वित्त मंत्री का बयान दुर्भाग्यपूर्णः अंतर्राष्ट्रीय वैश्य महासम्मेलन
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय वैश्य महासम्मेलन के प्रदेश सचिव संजय पोद्दार ने कहा कि वित्त मंत्री का बयन दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। रामेश्वर उरांव समाज को बांटना चाहते हैं । मारवाड़ी समाज और बिहारियों का समाज निर्माण में अहम भूमिका रहा है। पूरे भारतवर्ष में मारवाड़ी समाज और बिहारी बसे हुए हैं। देश की उन्नति में मारवाड़ी समाजकी अहम भूमिका है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहारी अपने मेहनत से देश के सभी जगह जाने जाते हैं। मंत्री जी इसाई पर क्यों नहीं बोलते जो हमारे भोले भाले आदिवासी भाइयों को बरगाला कर उनका धर्म परिवर्तन करा रहे हैं।

क्या कहा था वित्त मंत्री ने
वित्त मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव ने शुक्रवार को रांची प्रेस क्लब में आयोजित महुआ कांफ्रेंस में कहा था कि रांची की जमीन दूसरे लोगों के हाथों में चली गई है। रांची में बिहार के लोग भर गए हैं। यहां मारवाड़ी बस गए हैं। आदिवासी कमजोर हो गए। इस कारण उनका शोषण हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा था कि कभी रांची में आदिवासियों का निवास था। यहं बसे इलाकों का नाम उन्हीं के द्वारा दिया गया है। वे इलाके और नाम तो हैं, पर अब वहां आदिवासी नहीं रहते हैं। झारखँड में आदिवासियों के कमजोर होने के चलते उनका शोषण हो रहा है।

