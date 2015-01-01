पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक दिवसीय धरना:कांग्रेस ने एसटी-एससी की सुरक्षा के लिए कानून बनाए, भाजपा सरकार लगातार छेड़छाड़ करती रही है: डाॅ. उरांव

रांची38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार को यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि देश संविधान से चलेगा। (फाइल)
  • महिला एवं दलित उत्पीड़न की बढ़ती घटना के खिलाफ विरोध में कांग्रेस का माेरहाबादी में धरना

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि कांग्रेस शासनकाल में एसटी-एससी की सुरक्षा के लिए कानून बनाए गए। जबकि उसके साथ भाजपा की सरकार लगातार छेड़छाड़ करती रही है। यहां तक कि महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के साथ भी मानवता शर्मसार हो रही है। गुरुवार काे महिला एवं दलित उत्पीड़न की बढ़ती घटना के खिलाफ विरोध में कांग्रेस की ओर से मोरहाबादी स्थित बापू वाटिका के समक्ष एक दिवसीय धरना दिया गया। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. उरांव मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में बाेल रहे थे।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि देश में महिलाओं के साथ बढ़ते अन्याय, अत्याचार एवं दलित समाज तथा वंचित समुदाय पर उत्पीड़न की बढ़ती घटनाओं को लेकर एवं न्याय दिलाने की मांग को लेकर देश के सभी राज्य मुख्यालयों में पार्टी धरना दे रही है। केंद्र सरकार को यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि देश संविधान से चलेगा। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि पार्टी पूरी तरह से दलित समुदाय के साथ और आदिवासियों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए तत्पर है।

इस मौके पर विधायक नमन विक्सल कोंगाड़ी ने कहा कि महिला व उत्पीडन दिवस के तहत हम केंद्र सरकार से मांग करते हैं कि दलितों, आदिवासियों एवं महिलाओं के साथ न्याय दिया जाए। विधायक रामचन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि भाजपा कि प्रदेश सरकारों में उत्पीड़न, शोषण, दुराचार की घटनाओं में लगातार वृद्धि चिन्ता की बात है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राजेश ठाकुर ने कहा कि जहां भी भाजपा की सरकार है, वहां महिला और दलित उत्पीड़न की घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं। जबकि झारखंड में पुलिस साक्ष्य छिपाती नहीं बल्कि 48 घंटे में मामले काे सुलझा लेती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें