झारखंड:भाजपा अपने घोषणा पत्र में शामिल करें बहुमत किसी की होगी सरकार वही बनाएगी: डॉ. उरांव

रांची9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपचुनाव में की जा रही घोषणा से भाजपा के सरकार को अस्थिर करने का साजिश दर्शा रहा

प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सह राज्य के वित्त तथा खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा है कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी बहुमत के अनादर की बात को पार्टी की घोषणा पत्र में ही शामिल कर लें। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा को अपने घोषणा पत्र में ही यह विषय भी शामिल कर लेना चाहिए कि चुनाव में बहुमत भले ही किसी को मिले, सरकार भाजपा की बनेगी। घोषणा पत्र में शामिल होने से दुनिया भर के अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरकारों को भी मालूम हो जाएगा कि भारत में लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था की स्थिति किस तरह की है।

डॉ. उरांव ने कहा कि जिस तरह से दुमका और बेरमो में भाजपा द्वारा यह प्रचारित किया जा रहा है कि दोनों सीटों पर जीत से राज्य में सत्ता परिवर्त्तन हो जाएगा, यह भाजपा नेताओं के सरकार को अस्थिर करने की साजिश को दर्शाता है। इससे पहले भी चुनाव में बहुमत नहीं मिलने के बावजूद गोवा, मध्यप्रदेश, कनार्टक और बिहार समेत कई राज्यों में भाजपा सत्ता को हथियाने का काम कर चुकी है और अब झारखंड में भी अंकगणित के अनुसार उपचुनाव परिणाम का असर सरकार की सेहत पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा। लेकिन भाजपा के सत्ता हथियाने के लिए कोई भी प्रयास करने से पीछे नहीं हटेगी, यह सभी को पता हैं।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि राज्य में कांग्रेस-झामुमो और राजद गठबंधन पूरी तरह से एकजुट है। भाजपा का नापाक मंसूबा सफल नहीं होगा। बेरमो और दुमका विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भाजपा पहले ही अपनी हार मान चुकी हैं। इसलिए भाजपा नेता अनर्गल बयानबाजी और गाली-गलौज पर उतर आए हैं।

