वैक्सीन लगने के 2 दिन बाद सफाईकर्मी की मौत:रांची के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में 1 फरवरी को लगा था कोविशील्ड का टीका, जांच में जुटा हेल्थ विभाग

टीका लगने के आधे घंटे के बाद मन्नू पाहन अस्पताल लौटा था। सोमवार और मंगलवार को उसने पूरे दिन काम भी किया था।
  • अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि सफाईकर्मी की मौत अस्पताल आने से पहले हो चुकी थी

रांची में कोरोना का टीका लगने के दो दिन बाद एक 45 साल के सफाईकर्मी की मौत का मामला सामने आया है। रांची के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल के इंडोस्कोपी डिपार्टमेंट सफाई करने वाले मन्नू पाहन को 1 फरवरी को टीका लगा था। 2 फरवरी की देर रात उसकी तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ी। तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उसे अस्पताल लाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि सफाईकर्मी की मौत अस्पताल आने से पहले हो चुकी थी। फिलहाल, मौत के कारणों का स्पष्ट पता नहीं चल पाया है। इस संबंध में जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रिम्स भेज दिया गया है। पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के बाद ही मौत के कारणों का पता चल पाएगा।

1 फरवरी को हॉस्पिटल के 151 लोगों को लगा था टीका
मेडिका अस्पताल प्रबंधन के डॉक्टर मुख्तार ने बताया कि 1 फरवरी को हॉस्पिटल के 151 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगा था। जिस वॉइल से मन्नू पाहन को टीका लगा था उससे 09 और लोगों को टीका लगाया गया था। लेकिन किसी और को किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी अभी तक नहीं हुई है।

टीका लगने के बाद लगातार किया काम
अस्पताल के पीआरओ जावेद ने बताया कि टीका लगने के आधे घंटे के बाद मन्नू पाहन काम पर लौट आए थे। सोमवार और मंगलवार को पूरे दिन काम भी किया था। अचानक मंगलवार शाम को उनकी तबीयत खराब हुई। देर रात जब अस्पताल लाया गया तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। रांची शहर से सटे ओरमांझी प्रखंड के कोयिलारी गांव का रहने वाले मन्नू पाहन को पहले से कोई बीमारी थी या नहीं, इसकी सूचना किसी के पास नहीं है।

मरीज के भतीजे कार्तिक पाहन ने बताया कि 2 फरवरी की शाम वे अपनी ड्यूटी पूरा कर के घर लौटे थे। फ्रेश हो कर निकल रहे थे कि अचानक मुख्य गेट पर गिर गए और बेसुध हो गए। परिजनों का कहना है कि उन्हें किसी प्रकार की कोई बीमारी या परेशानी इससे पहले नहीं थी। वो बिल्कुल स्वस्थ्य थे। परिजनों ने आशंका जताई कि उनकी मौत या तो हार्ट अटैक से हुई है या वैक्सीन लगाने से हुई है। वे पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

ओकेजनली पीते थे शराब
अस्पताल प्रबंधन को इस बात की भी आशंका है कि शराब पीने से भी मौत हो सकती है। लेकिन परिजनों ने इससे इनकार किया है। मृतक की बहू कविता पाहन ने बताया कि रोज नहीं ओकेजनली शराब पिया करते थे।

सबसे ज्यादा रिएक्शन की शिकायत रांची में
हेल्थ विभाग की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक रांची में मंगलवार तक 48057 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लग चुका है। इनमें किसी प्रकार का मेजर रिएक्शन देखने को नहीं मिला है। थोड़ी देर के लिए बीपी बढ़ना और थोडी देर के लिए दर्द की शिकायत मिली है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों की मानें तो मामूली पेन और बीपी बढ़ने की जितनी भी शिकायतें आई हैं उनमें 75 फीसदी रांची के ही हैं।

