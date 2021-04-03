पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण:5 जिलों के DC के लगवाने के बाद रांची के DC और SSP ने लगवाया टीका, कहा- अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें, ये पूरी तरह सुरक्षित

टीका लगवाने के बाद रांची के DC छवि रंजन ने कहा कि उन्हें किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई । - Dainik Bhaskar
रांची समेत राज्य भर में कोविड टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत बुधवार से हो गई है। इसके तहत फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीका दिया जा रहा है। दूसरे चरण के दूसरे दिन रांची के रांची के DC छवि रंजन और SSP एसके झा ने टीका लगवाया। टीका लगवाने के आधे घंटे तक इन्हें ऑब्जर्वेशन रूम में रखा गया। इन्हें अभी तक किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई।

टीका लगवाने के बाद DC ने कहा कि पहले फेज में हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका दिया गया। सेकेंड फेज में फ्रंट लाइन वरर्कर्स को टीका देना शुरू हो गया है। किसी भी अफवाह पर ध्यान नहीं दें। नंबर आने पर टीका जरूर लें। पहले दिन फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगने में रांची पूरी तरह फिसड्डी रहा था। रांची में 103 की जगह मात्र 108 लोगों ने टीका लिया था। वहीं राज्य भर की बात करें तो बुधवार को 21547 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 10844 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए गए।

टीका लगवाते रांची के सीनियर एसपी एसके झा।
पहले दिन इन जिलों के DC-SP ने ली थी वैक्सीन
बुधवार काे डीसी बोकारो, एसपी बोकारो, डीसी जामताड़ा, डीसी लोहरदगा, डीसी पूर्वी सिंहभूम, डीसी गढ़वा, डीडीसी गढ़वा, डीडीसी लोहरदगा, डीडीसी जामताड़ा को टीके लगे। फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स में पुलिस अधिकारियाें के साथ बीएसएफ, सीआईएसएफ, सीआरपीएफ, आइटीबीपी, एसएसबी, राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के कर्मी, होम गार्ड, नगर निगम के कर्मी आदि शामिल हैं।

अब तक कुल 67333 लोगों को लगे टीके
झारखंड में 16 जनवरी से कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत हुई थी। बुधवार तक कुल 67,333 लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन हुआ है। राज्य में 1292 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। यहां अब तक 1,28,558 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, लेकिन अब तक 52% लोगों को ही टीके लगाए जा सके हैं।

