डीजीपी की प्रेसवार्ता:वॉट्सऐप पर अब तक 108 शिकायतें मिलीं; साहेबगंज, जामताड़ा और खूंटी से एक भी नहीं

रांची10 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डीजीपी ने कहा कि महिला एवं बालिकाओं के साथ हुए बलात्कार के मामलों में संबंधित जिला के पुलिस अधीक्षकों द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर स्वयं घटना की जांच करेंगे तथा खुद पूरी जांच कर कार्रवाई करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।
  • राजधानी रांची में अब तक 28, गिरिडीह में 18 और जमशेदपुर में 12 शिकायतें मिली
  • बुधवार को झारखंड पुलिस ने विभिन्न जिलों में महिलाओं के लिए जारी किया था व्हाट्सएप

झारखंड पुलिस को वॉट्सऐप पर अब तक कुल 108 शिकायतें मिलीं हैं। इनमें सबसे अधिक राजधानी रांची में 28, गिरिडीह में 18 और जमशेदपुर में 12 शिकायतें मिल चुकी हैं। इसमें अधिकांश मामले शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण एवं घरेलू हिंसा के हैं। साहेबगंज, जामताड़ा और खूंटी से एक भी शिकायत नहीं मिली है। बता दें बुधवार को डीजीपी एमवी राव ने महिलाओं पर होने वाले अपराध पर लगाम के लिए राज्य के सभी जिलों के एसएसपी और एसपी को वॉट्सऐप जारी करने का निर्देश दिया था। इस संबंध में डीजीपी ने मंगलवार को पुलिस मुख्यालय में प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित किया। प्रेसवार्ता में उन्होंने हाल के दिनों में राज्य में घटित घटनाओं एवं उनके खिलाफ पुलिस द्वारा उठाये गये कदमों की विस्तृत जानकारी दी गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले सप्ताह राज्य के सभी सीनियर पुलिस अधीक्षकों एवं पुलिस अधीक्षकों, पुलिस उप-महानिरीक्षकों को महिलाओं के खिलाफ हो रहे अपराधों को रोकने के लिये संबंधित जिलों में एक वॉट्सऐप नंबर प्रसारित करने का निर्देश दिया था। डीजीपी ने बलात्कार के वैसे मामलों में जिनमें पंचायत द्वारा पीडि़ता एवं उसके परिजनों पर दबाव डालकर समझौता कराने का प्रयास किया जाता है, के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई किये जाने की बात कही तथा पीड़ितों से निर्भीक होकर निकटवर्ती थानों में शिकायत दर्ज करने के लिए अनुरोध किया।

डीजीपी ने कहा कि महिला एवं बालिकाओं के साथ हुए बलात्कार के मामलों में संबंधित जिला के पुलिस अधीक्षकों द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर स्वयं घटना की जांच करेंगे तथा खुद पूरी जांच कर कार्रवाई करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। इससे थाना स्तर पर किसी प्रकार के लापरवाही की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं रहेगी। इस संबंध में एक एसओपी भी बनाया जा रहा है।

मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी और बिक्री के खिलाफ राज्य में 1 नवंबर से चलेगा विशेष अभियान
डीजीपी ने कहा कि अवैध शराब तथा सभी प्रकार के मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी एवं बिक्री के खिलाफ पूरे राज्य में एक साथ 01 नवम्बर से 02 सप्ताह का विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके उपरांत भी यदि किसी थाना क्षेत्र में मादक पदार्थों की बरामदगी होती है तो उसकी जिम्मेदारी संबंधित थाना प्रभारी की होगी। इसके अतिरिक्त बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर झारखण्ड पुलिस के द्वारा बिहार के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में कुल 50 चेक पोस्ट बनाये गये है एवं उन चेक-पोस्टों पर लगातार चेकिंग अभियान जारी है।

खतरनाक तरीके से बाइक चलाने वाले बाइकर्स गैंग के खिलाफ होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई
डीजीपी ने सड़कों पर खतरनाक ढ़ंग से बाइक चलाने वाले बाइकर्स गैंग के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की बात कही। बाइकर्स को सीसीटीवी एवं ईंटरसेप्टर के द्वारा चिन्हित कर उनकी गिरफ्तारी करते हुए उनका वाहन भी जब्त किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि हेमंत सोरेन ने राज्य में किसी भी आपराधिक मामले, विशेषकर महिलाओं के खिलाफ हो रहे अपराधों पर पुलिस द्वारा की जाने वाली कार्रवाई के लिए किसी प्रकार की तकनीकी संसाधन एवं फंड की कोई कमी नहीं होने दिये जाने के लिये आश्वस्त किया है।

