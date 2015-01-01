पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुझान के बाद रांची में राजनीतिक हलचल:रिम्स के जिस बंगले में बंद हैं लालू, वहां पसरा है सन्नाटा; भाजपा कार्यालय में जुटने लगे नेता और कार्यकर्ता

रांची41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिम्स निदेशक के इसी बंगले में बंद हैं लालू, यहां सन्नाटा पसरा है।
  • सूत्रों की मानें तो लालू यादव लगातार फोन कर चुनाव परिणामों की जानकारी ले रहे हैं

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ दुमका और बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना जारी है। रुझानों में बिहार में एनडीए आगे चल रहा है। इसका असर रांची में राजनीतिक पार्टी कार्यालयों के बाहर भी दिखने लगा है। चारा घोटाला में सजायाफ्ता राजद सुप्रीमो रिम्स के केली बंगला में इलाजरत हैं। सुबह उनके दफ्तर के बाहर लोगों की जो भीड़ जुटने लगी थी लेकिन रुझानों के साथ भीड़ कम होती गई। दोपहर तक वहां सन्नाटा पसर गया। वहीं भाजपा ऑफिस में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है।

लगातार फोन करते रहे लालू
केली बंगला के सूत्रों की मानें तो लालू लगातार फोन कर चुनाव परिणामों की जानकारी ले रहे हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो मतगणना शुरू होने से पहले बेटे तेजप्रताप और तेजस्वी दोनों ने फोन कर पिता का आशीर्वाद लिया।

सख्त हुई बंगले की सुरक्षा
इस बीच केली बंगला की सुरक्षा भी बढ़ा दी गई है। बाहर गेट पर जहां ट्रैफिक के जवान मुस्तैद हैं, वहीं गेट के अंदर लगातार तीन जवान चहलकदमी करते दिख रहे हैं। गेट के बाहर किसी को फिलहाल खड़ा होने नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

बीजेपी कार्यालय में टीवी देखते लोग
बीजेपी कार्यालय में टीवी देखते लोग

भाजपा ऑफिस में सबकी निगाहें टीवी पर

वहीं दूसरी तरफ हरमू रोड स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं का जुटना शुरू हो गया है। सभी की निगाहें फिलहाल टीवी पर है। सभी बिहार चुनाव के साथ दुमका और बेरमो उपचुनाव के नतीजों पर भी नजर रखे हुए हैं। वहीं बरियातू रोड स्थित जेएमएम के केंद्रीय कार्यालय के बाहर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

