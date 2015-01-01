पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व डीजीपी का सुलझा पारिवारिक विवाद:डीके पांडेय के पारिवारिक विवाद का हुआ समाधान,सिविल कोर्ट के मध्यस्थता केंद्र में हुआ समझौता

रांची41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
महिला थाना में दहेज मांगने और प्रताड़ित करने से संबंधित मामला दर्ज कराया था।(फाइल)
  • बहू ने डीजीपी के बेटे पर समलैंगिकता का लगाया था आरोप

झारखंड के पूर्व डीजीपी डीके पांडेय के पारिवारिक विवाद का समाधान हो गया है। रांची के सिविल कोर्ट स्थित मध्यस्थता केंद्र में सोमवार को मध्यस्थता के जरिए इस विवाद को सुलझा लिया गया। डीजीपी डीके पांडेय की बहू रेखा ने अपने पति शुभांकन पांडेय, ससुर डीके पांडेय और सास पूनम पांडेय के खिलाफ महिला थाना में दहेज मांगने और प्रताड़ित करने से संबंधित मामला दर्ज कराया था।इसके बाद तीनों आरोपियों की ओर से अग्रिम जमानत याचिका न्यायायुक्त-18, दिवाकर पांडेय की अदालत में दाखिल की गई थी।

एक कार्यक्रम में डीजीपी की बहु-बेटे व अन्य। (फाइल)
एक कार्यक्रम में डीजीपी की बहु-बेटे व अन्य। (फाइल)

नीलम शेखर ने सुलझाया विवाद
अदालत ने इस मामले को मध्यस्थता केंद्र में भेजा था। इस मामले को मध्यस्थ अधिवक्ता नीलम शेखर ने देखा। उन्होंने परिवार के बीच के विवाद पर दोनों ही पक्ष के साथ कई दौर की बैठक की. बैठकों के दौरान दोनों ही पक्ष विवाद को सुलझाने पर राजी हुए। ये सारी बैठकें ऑनलाइन हुईं. इस दौरान दोनों ही पक्ष के अधिवक्ता महेश तिवारी और जसविंदर मजूमदार भी उपस्थित रहे। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव अभिषेक कुमार ने कहा कि इस मामले में दोनों ही पक्ष संतुष्ट होकर गये हैं।

ससुर के रवैये से इतनी आहत हो गई थी कि आत्महत्या की सोचने लगी

15 फरवरी 2016 को हिंदू रीति-रिवाज के अनुसार रांची में मेरी शादी शुभांकर के साथ शादी हुई थी। इसके बाद मैं पति और सास-ससुर के साथ जमशेदपुर सर्किट हाउस के समीप केडी अपार्टमेंट में फ्लैट नंबर 118 और 121 में रहने के लिए चली गई थी। मुझे शादी के दूसरे दिन पता चला कि मेरा पति शुभांकर समलैंगिक (गे) है। मैंने इसकी जानकारी ससुर डीके पांडेय और सास पूनम पांडेय को दी। यह बताने पर भी सास-ससुर की ओर से कोई सकारात्मक जवाब नहीं मिला। बल्कि झूठा आश्वासन देते हुए बताया कि यह उनके बेटे को मेडिकल प्रॉब्लम है, जो चेकअप के बाद ठीक हो जाएगा।

डीजीपी का विवादों से हमेशा रहा है नाता
फरवरी 2016 में महाशिवरात्रि के दिन डीके पांडेय परिवार के साथ शक्तिपीठ रजरप्पा पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने सांप को गले में लपेट लिया था। प्रधान वन संरक्षक वन्य जीव रत्नाकर सिंह ने डीजीपी पांडेय से जवाब तलब करने का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बाद उन्हें नोटिस दिया गया था।कांके अंचल के चामा मौजा में पत्नी पूनम पांडेय के नाम पर गलत तरीके से 50.9 डिसमिल गैर मजरुआ जमीन खरीदने और उस पर घर बनाने का भी आरोप है। इस जमीन का खाता नंबर 87 और प्लॉट नंबर 1232 है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक इस जमीन की खरीद-बिक्री अवैध है। अब इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है कि कैसे इस जमीन की रजिस्ट्री और जमाबंदी हुई।

