मॉडल पत्र तैयार करने में जुटा जैक:नए सिलेबस के आधार पर इस महीने के आखिर तक जारी किया जाएगा मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र

रांची3 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
इस बार पिछले तीन वर्ष का मॉडल प्रश्न भी बच्चों को मिल सकेगा। (फाइल)
  • आठवीं कक्षा से लेकर 12वीं कक्षा तक का मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र जारी किया जाएगा
  • इस बार परीक्षा से पहले दो मॉडल प्र्श्न पत्र जारी किया जा सकता है

शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से संशोधित सिलेबस जारी कर दिया गया है। वॉट्सऐप के माध्यम से इसे विद्यार्थियों के पास पहुंचाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (जैक) अब मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र तैयार करने में जुट गया है। जैक के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक इस महीने के आखिर तक इसे जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

दो मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र हो सकता है जारी
जैक के मुताबिक आठवीं कक्षा से लेकर 12वीं कक्षा तक का मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र जारी किया जाएगा। इस बार परीक्षा से पहले दो मॉडल प्र्श्न पत्र जारी किया जा सकता है। जैक के मुताबिक इसका उद्येश्य छात्रों के मन में परीक्षा से संबंधी आशंकाओं को दूर किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र से छात्रों को परीक्षा में पूछे जाने वाले सवाल को समझने में मदद मिलेगा।

जैक की वेबसाइट पर जारी होगा मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र
इसके अलावा इस बार पिछले तीन वर्ष का मॉडल प्रश्न भी बच्चों को मिल सकेगा, ताकि अभ्यास में सहूलियत हो सके। छात्र इन सबको जैक की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। इस बार पाठ्यक्रम में 40 फीसद की कटौती की गई है। संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम को जारी करने में काफी विलंब हुआ। जिसके कारण मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र समय पर जारी नहीं हो सका है।

