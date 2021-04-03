पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने कहा:झारखंड के अफसरों ने गलत शपथ पत्र दायर किया, काॅलेजाें में आज भी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की वही, फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य में तीन मेडिकल काॅलेजाें में दाखिले पर राेक का मामला
  • अभ्यर्थी बाेले- मेरी क्या गलती, अधर में भविष्य

झारखंड के तीन मेडिकल काॅलेजाें में नामांकन पर राेक मामले में सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने झारखंड के अफसरों काे फटकार लगाई। जस्टिस नागेश्वर राव की काेर्ट ने कहा- झारखंड में छात्राें के भविष्य से खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। वर्ष 2019 में राज्य के मुख्य सचिव और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने शपथ पत्र दायर कर कहा था कि तीन माह में सभी कमियां दूर हो जाएंगी, पर कमियां आज भी वैसी ही हैं।

झारखंड के अफसरों ने गलत शपथ पत्र दायर किया। सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने कहा भी था कि कमियां दूर नहीं हुई ताे मानहानि का केस चलेगा। जब मेडिकल काॅलेजाें में इंफास्ट्रक्चर की सुविधाएं ही नहीं हैं ताे वहां मेडिकल छात्र कैसे पढ़ेंगे। फिर काेर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया।

अभ्यर्थियाें की ओर से गुरु कृष्ण, एनपी सिंह और वैभव नितिन ने पक्ष रखा

  • नीट छात्राें के वकील : झारखंड और नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन ने स्टेटस रिपाेर्ट फाइल की है। इसमें साफ है कि इन काॅलेजाें में स्टाफ, फैकल्टी, सीनियर रेसीडेंट, ट्यूटर की काफी कमी है, पर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में काफी सुधार हुआ है। अब सुप्रीम काेर्ट काे देखना है कि यहां छात्राें काे एडमिशन देना है या नहीं, क्याेंकि यह छात्राें के भविष्य का सवाल है।
  • सुप्रीम काेर्ट : झारखंड सरकार उस समय का शपथ पत्र दिखाएं कि उनमें क्या कमियां थीं। नए शपथ पत्र से तुलना कीजिए।
  • झारखंड सरकार : उस समय जाे कमियां थीं, वह आज भी पूरी नहीं हुई है। वैसे फरवरी 2020 के बाद फैकल्टी और रेसीडेंट की नियुक्तियां हुई हैं, लेकिन काेविड के कारण सारी कमियां दूर नहीं कर पाए।
  • सुप्रीम काेर्ट : 19 अगस्त 2019 काे अंडरटेकिंग देकर कहा था कि तीन महीने में सारी कमियां दूर कर लेंगे। यह समय ताे काेविड आने से पहले ही बीत चुका था। आप काेविड का बहाना नहीं बना सकते।
  • झारखंड सरकार : सुप्रीम काेर्ट जो समय-सीमा तय करेगा, उसमें सारी कमियां दूर करेंगे।
  • सुप्रीम काेर्ट : देखेंगे क्या करना है। 2019-20 में सरकार सुप्रीम काेर्ट आई थी, पर 2020-21 में न ताे सरकार आई और न ही एनएमसी से कहा कि निरीक्षण कर लें।
  • एनएमसी : हमने बहुत कमियां देख 15 अक्टूबर 2020 काे एडमिशन पर राेक थी। इन काॅलेजाें में न इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर है, न फैकल्टी।
  • सुप्रीम काेर्ट: इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं है ताे स्टूडेंट नामांकन क्याें लेगा। हम इस मैटर काे देखेंगे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें