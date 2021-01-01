पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड के युवाओं का मंत्री से निवेदन:सर, रोज हजारों करोड़ का टेंडर कर रहे हैं 1600 युवाओं की नौकरी बचा लीजिए, मंत्री ने कहा- देख रहे हैं

रांची8 मिनट पहले
आलमगीर आलम ने मीडिया के सवालों पर कहा कि इन लोगों से  कई मर्तबा बात हुई है।
आलमगीर आलम ने मीडिया के सवालों पर कहा कि इन लोगों से  कई मर्तबा बात हुई है।
  • 48 दिनों से बिरसा चौक पर आंदोलनरत हैं 14वें वित्त आयोग के तहत नियुक्त पंचायती राज लेखा लिपिक और जूनियर इंजीनियर

14वें वित्त आयोग के तहत नियुक्त पंचायती राज लेखा लिपिक और जूनियर इंजीनियरों अपनी मांगों को लेकर 48वें दिन भी आंदोलनरत रहे। बुधवार को उन्होंने पंचायती राज मंत्री आलमगीर आलम के घर का घेराव किया। इन्होंने मंत्री से निवेदन किया कि 1600 युवाओं की नौकरी बचा लीजिए, नहीं तो उनका परिवार सड़क पर आ जाएगा।

मंत्री ने कहा कि आप सभी लोग पढ़े लिखे हैं। सभी को सरकार की तरफ से पत्र भेजा गया। पत्र के माध्यम से आप लोगों को जानकारी दी गई है कि सरकार आपके लिए क्या कर रही है। आप लोगों का क्या किया जा सकता है सरकार उस दिशा में काम कर रही है।

300 से ज्यादा संविदा कर्मी मंत्री आवास के बाहर श्रृंखलाबद्ध हो गए थे।
300 से ज्यादा संविदा कर्मी मंत्री आवास के बाहर श्रृंखलाबद्ध हो गए थे।

सरकार इनके समायोजन के लिए प्रयासरत है
आलमगीर आलम ने मीडिया के सवालों पर कहा कि इन लोगों से कई मर्तबा बात हुई है। भारत सरकार की ओर से जारी चिट्ठी में स्पष्ट कहा गया है कि 14वें वित्त आयोग की नियुक्ति को रद्द किया जाए। लेकिन, राज्य सरकार इनका किसी तरह समायोजन करने की कोशिश कर रही है। समाधान करने के लिए सरकार प्रयासरत है। इसके बाद भी ये सरकार की बातों को मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

पुलिस को चकमा देकर पहुंचे मंत्री आवास
बिरसा चौक पर आंदोलन सैकड़ों पंचायती राज कर्मियों ने घोषणा किया था कि ये बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री आवास का घेराव करेंगे। लेकिन, पुलिस को चकमा देकर 200 से ज्यादा पंचायत कर्मी पंचायती राज मंत्री के आवास पर श्रृंखलाबद्ध हो गए। घर से निकलते समय मंत्री ने आंदोलनरत युवाओं से 5 मिनट तक बातचीत की।

संविदाकर्मी क्यों हैं आंदोलनरत
राज्य के विभिन्न पंचायतों में कार्यरत इन संविदा कर्मियों की नियुक्ति 14वें वित्त आयोग के तहत हुई थी। 15वें वित्त आयोग में केंद्र सरकार ने राज्य मद से इन्हें भुगतान करने का निर्देश दिया है। लेकिन, राज्य सरकार अभी तक इस संबंध में कोई स्पष्ट नीति लागू नहीं की है। इन्हें डर है कि इनकी नौकरी समाप्त हो जाएगी। संविदाकर्मी बिहार की तर्ज पर झारखंड में भी संविदा अवधि विस्तार करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

