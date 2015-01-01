पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:झारखंड पुलिस लोगों को साइबर क्राइम से बचने का तरिका बताएगी, 36 पेज का पुस्तिका जारी की

  • साइबर खतरों के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाना है उद्देश्य

झारखंड में तेजी से बढ़ रहे साइबर अपराध को रोकने के लिए झारखंड पुलिस अब लोगों को जागरूक करेगी। जागरूकता की इसी कड़ी में झारखंड पुलिस मुख्यालय ने 36 पेज की जागरूकता पुस्तिका को जारी किया है। इसमें साइबर क्राइम के वजहों व उसके उपाय की बखूबी जानकारी दी गई है। पुलिस मुख्यालय से जारी पुस्तिका में दी गई जानकारी का उद्देश्य नागरिकों में विभिन्न प्रकार के साइबर अपराध, जो उन्हें प्रभावित कर सकते हैं, के खतरों के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाना तथा खुद को उससे सुरक्षित रखने के लिए कुछ उपायों के बारे में जानकारी देना है।

इंटरनेट की उपलब्धता ने साइबर क्राइम को बढ़ा दिया है झारखंड पुलिस की ओर से जारी पुस्तिका में बताया गया है कि ब्राडबैंड और स्मार्टफोन की सस्ती उपलब्धता के बाद लगभग हर किसी की पहुंच साइबर स्पेस तक हो गई है। जो दुनियाभर में लगभग करोड़ों ऑनलाइन उपयोगकर्ताओं को जोड़ता है। साइबर स्पेस के बढ़ते उपयोग ने साइबर क्राइम के खतरों को बढ़ा दिया है। हमारे डिजिटल जीवन के प्रबंधन में मामूली चूक व लापरवाही साइबर अपराधियों के लिए दरवाजे खोल सकती है और इससे हमें वित्तीय नुकसान, प्रतिष्ठा का नुकसान, मानसिक उत्पीड़न आदि हो सकता है।इसलिए आवश्यक है कि हम बाहरी डिजिटल दुनिया में वित्तीय लेन-देन, सोशल नेटवर्किंग, गेम खेलने या इंटरनेट पर चीजें खोजने आदि से जुड़ते समय सतर्कता और सावधानी बरतें।

