झारखंड:रघुवर सरकार ने ही प्री-मैट्रिक अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति फर्जीवाड़े पर लगाई थी रोक: भाजपा

रांची13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस वार्ता में प्रदेश भाजपा प्रवक्ता प्रतुल शाहदेव ने आरोप लगाया कि मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने सिर्फ राजनीतिक लाभ लेने के लिए ही चुनाव के एक दिन पहले इस मामले के लिए पूर्ववर्ती सरकार को दोषी ठहराया था। (फाइल)
  • मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने सिर्फ राजनीतिक लाभ लेने के लिए चुनाव के एक दिन पहले इस मामले के लिए पूर्ववर्ती सरकार को दोषी ठहराया था

भाजपा ने दावा किया है कि रघुवर सरकार ने ही प्री-मैट्रिक अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति फर्जीवाड़े पर रोक लगाई थी। केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मंत्रालय के निर्देश के बाद पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने झारखंड राज्य अल्पसंख्यक वित्त एवं विकास निगम ने लाभुक संस्थानों और छात्र-छात्राओं की जांच कराई थी। इस संबंध में निगम ने जुलाई 2019 में तीन बार सभी जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारियों को पत्र भेज कर जानकारियां ली थी। इसके बाद 46000 लाभुक संस्थानों की संख्या घटकर 3100 हो गई थी। इसी प्रकार लगभग दो लाख आवेदनों में से मात्र 95 हजार छात्रों को छात्रवृत्ति मिली।

बुधवार को हुई प्रेस वार्ता में प्रदेश भाजपा प्रवक्ता प्रतुल शाहदेव ने आरोप लगाया कि मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने सिर्फ राजनीतिक लाभ लेने के लिए ही चुनाव के एक दिन पहले इस मामले के लिए पूर्ववर्ती सरकार को दोषी ठहराया था। मुख्यमंत्री को यह स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि उन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल के 10 महीने में इस मुद्दे पर आगे क्या कार्रवाई की है।

प्रतुल ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री सिर्फ राजनीतिक लाभ लेने के लिए तथ्यों को तोड़ मरोड़ कर पेश कर रहे हैं। संवैधानिक पद पर बैठे व्यक्ति ने जांच रिपोर्ट आने के पहले ही पूरे मामले के लिए पूर्ववर्ती सरकार को दोषी ठहरा दिया, उन्हें ऐसी गलतबयानी नहीं करनी चाहिए। प्रेस वार्ता में प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी शिवपूजन पाठक भी उपस्थित थे।

