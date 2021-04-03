पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची में फायरिंग से हड़कंप:राज्य सचिवालय से 3 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर दिनदहाड़े हुई फायरिंग, पुलिस शिकायतकर्ता का कर रही इंतजार

रांची2 घंटे पहले
क्वार्टर नंबर ए 257 में रहने वाले लोगों ने अपने बगल के क्वार्टर नंबर 256 को भी अपने कब्जे में कर लिया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
क्वार्टर नंबर ए 257 में रहने वाले लोगों ने अपने बगल के क्वार्टर नंबर 256 को भी अपने कब्जे में कर लिया था।
  • धुर्वा के सेक्टर-4 हुई फायरिंग, पुलिस की तलाश जारी

रांची के धुर्वा सेक्टर-4 इलाके में दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग हुई है। आपसी विवाद को लेकर फायरिंग की बात कही जा रही है। हालांकि पुलिस के पास फिलहाल को इसकी कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। धुर्वा थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि उन्हें फिलहाल कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। वे मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं।

दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग की यह घटना रांची के ऐसे इलाके में हुई है जहां से राज्य का सबसे बड़ा सरकारी कार्यालय सचिवालय मात्र 3 किमोलीमटर की दूरी पर है। धुर्वा थाना 2 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर है। इसके बाद भी पुलिस शिकायतकर्ता का इंतजार कर रही है कि गोली किसने और क्यों चलाई है। स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबतिक क्वार्टर विवाद को लेकर दो गुटों में बातचीत के दौरान एक पक्ष ने घर से राइफल निकालकर हवाई फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जिसके बाद आसपास मौजूद लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई। हालांकि थानेदार फिलहाल ये बताने से इंकार कर रहे हैं कि घटना स्थल से उन्हें कितना खोखा मिला है।

क्वार्टर के कब्जे को लेकर हुथा था विवाद
लोगों ने बताया कि क्वार्टर नंबर ए 257 में रहने वाले लोगों ने अपने बगल के क्वार्टर नंबर 256 को भी अपने कब्जे में कर लिया था। विवाद तब शुरू हुआ जब एचईसी के नगर प्रशासन विभाग ने क्वार्टर नंबर 256 को एक व्यक्ति को एलॉट कर दिया। लेकिन जब वह सामान लेकर पहुंचा तो क्वार्टर नंबर 257 में रह रहे व्यक्ति ने राइफल निकालकर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जिससे घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई। घटना के बाद धुर्वा थाना के थानेदार राजीव कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों पक्षों को थाने बुलाया है।फायरिंग की घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है।

